Dublin secure promotion back to Division 1 as Cluxton makes shock return

Dublin 0-16

Louth 1-6

Dan Bannon reports from Croke Park

ALL EYES WERE on a certain Stephen Cluxton as he raced out of the Hoganstand tunnel for the first time since 2020. The goalkeeping icon rose the steps above him that day but his return in the last round of Dublin’s league campaign win over Louth was more significant than the result.

Louth were as competitive as their league standing in the opening half as the Division play off was level as many as three times. Ciaran Downey opened and ended the scoring for Harte’s side. Colm Basquel catching the eye for the hosts with three points before his substitution.

Dublin were perhaps still figuring out their off field addition and on field they didn’t get up and running until the start of the second half. A five point run was enough to seal the contest before the Jackson brothers conjured up a goal in the 48th minute of the affair.

Liam Jackson collected his brother Tom’s pass to relieve the incessant Dublin pressure. Daire Newcombe picked up man of the match in front of the near twenty thousand in attendance. Paddy Small returned and multiple All-Ireland winners Paul Mannion and Dean Rock got a run to prime the Leinster champions for another tilt at Derry next weekend.

A league title to play for, but attention will be Cluxton. It must be said David O’Hanlon stood up in the second half when Louth went for broke making a fine low stop to deny Dáire McConnon. That was crucial as Dessie Farrell’s side ran out seven point winners in the end.

Scorers for Dublin: Colm Basquel 0-3, Cormac Costello (1f) and Seán Bugler 0-2 each, Dean Rock (’45) Paul Mannion, James McCarthy, Con O’Callaghan, Paddy Small, Brian Fenton, Lorcan O’Dell, Daire Newcombe and Killian O’Gara 0-1 each

Scorers for Louth: Liam Jackson 1-1, Ciarán Downey 0-3 (2f) James Califf (1f), Dáire McConnon 0-1 each.

Louth

1. James Califf (Dreadnots);

2. Dan Corcoran (Geraldines), 3. Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), 4. Donal McKenny (Ardee St. Mary’s);

5. Leonard Grey (St. Patrick’s), 6. Ciarán Murphy (St. Patrick’s), 10. Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers);

9. Conor Early (Na Fianna), 8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattan’s);

7. Conall McKeever (Clan Na Gael), 11. Liam Jackson (Ardee St. Mary’s), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets);

13. Daire McConnon (Ardee St. Mary’s), 14. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers);

Subs:

21. Craig Lennon (St. Mochta’s) for McKenny (44),

22. Tom Jackson (Ardee St. Mary’s) for McKeever (44)

23. Conall McCaul (St. Joseph’s) for Burns (35),

18. Bevan Duffy (St.Fechins) for Sharkey (56),

19. Jay Hughes (Dreadnots) for McConnon (66).

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 22. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 10. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh)

15. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs:

26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) for O’Gara (24),

9. Tom Lahiff (St. Judes) for Murchan (ht)

24. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) for Basquel (53)

25. Lorcan O’Dell (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Costello (61)

21. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Bugler (65)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) for O’Callaghan (71)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

