Portlaoise and Tullamore to host double-headers in Leinster senior football quarter-finals

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin and Meath will both be in action in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise as part of a Saturday night Leinster quarter-final double-header at the end of this month.

The Leinster Council have confirmed that the Portlaoise and Tullamore venues will both host double-headers as the quarter-finals of the Leinster senior football championship take place across the weekend of 25-26 May.

The Saturday night action at O’Moore Park will see Meath, victors over Offaly yesterday in Navan, take on Carlow before Dublin face Louth, who triumphed against Wexford yesterday.

It will mark the third successive year that Dublin have played a Leinster quarter-final tie in O’Moore Park but their match had to be switched from the Laois venue in 2016 to Nowlan Park.

On the Sunday afternoon in Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, the schedule will see Westmeath meet Laois at 2pm while Kildare, fresh from success over Wicklow on Saturday night, square off against Longford.

Here’s the full fixture details:

2019 Leinster senior football quarter-finals

Saturday 25 May

Meath v Carlow, Portlaoise, 5pm

Dublin v Louth, Portlaoise, 7pm

Sunday 26 May

Westmeath v Laois, Tullamore, 2pm

Kildare v Longford, Tullamore, 4pm

