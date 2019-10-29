2020 Dublin Marathon entry moves to lottery system due to increased demand

CHANGE IS ON the way, with registration for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon moving to a lottery system rather than the first-come first-served online process.

Organisers announced the new process today, with the decision down to the increased demand for race entries.

Registration demand for the 2019 edition of the marathon — which took place in the capital on Sunday — could not be met despite the addition of 2,500 places.

“Many races that have more interested runners than they can accommodate have moved to a lottery registration system in recent years,” Race Director Jim Aughney said as the change was confirmed this morning.

Demand for the Dublin Marathon has never been greater, and we believe the lottery is the fairest system to offer all runners the same opportunity to participate.

Entry to the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon lottery opens on Friday, 1 November, to Saturday, 30 November 2019, only, with 22,500 places available.

The registration fee is €15 per lottery entry, and it will be fully refundable if the applicant is unsuccessful and fully redeemable against entry fee if the applicant is successful.

Registrants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between 3 and 10 January 2020, with successful entrants given until 31 January to redeem the offer.

Any initial places not redeemed by 31 January 2020 will be reallocated via lottery to unsuccessful applicants, who will then learn their entry status between 4 and 7 February.

Those offers must be redeemed by 14 February 2020.

The 40th edition of the race took place on Sunday, with over 22,500 people taking part as Moroccan Othmane El Goumri won it out with a record course time of 2:08.06.

Organisers said El Gourami, who served a two-year doping ban, “slipped through the net”.

