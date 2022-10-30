Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 30 October 2022
Moroccan Taoufik Allam wins Dublin Marathon

Martin Hoare and Courtney McGuire the first Irishman and woman home.

48 minutes ago 6,347 Views 0 Comments
Taoufik Allam crosses the line in first place.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TAOUFIK ALLAM OF Morocco has won the Irish Life Dublin Marathon with a time of 2:11:30. 

Allam finished more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Ashenafi Boja of Ethiopia, who ran 2:13:59, ahead of Birhanu Teshome, also from Ethiopia, in third with a time of 2:14:26.

The winner of the women’s race was Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia in 2:28:32 while her countrywoman Hawi Alemu Negeri came second with 2:29:36.

Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC was first Irishman home, in 2:20:21. The first woman in the National Championship was Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC in 2:32:50.

Patrick Monahan from Co Kildare won the wheelchair race in 1:37:31. 

Around 25,000 runners took part in the first Dublin marathon since the Covid-19 pandemic caused its cancellation in 2020 and last year.

