Moroccan Taoufik Allam wins Dublin Marathon

Taoufik Allam crosses the line in first place.

TAOUFIK ALLAM OF Morocco has won the Irish Life Dublin Marathon with a time of 2:11:30.

Allam finished more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Ashenafi Boja of Ethiopia, who ran 2:13:59, ahead of Birhanu Teshome, also from Ethiopia, in third with a time of 2:14:26.

The winner of the women’s race was Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia in 2:28:32 while her countrywoman Hawi Alemu Negeri came second with 2:29:36.

Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC was first Irishman home, in 2:20:21. The first woman in the National Championship was Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC in 2:32:50.

Our first woman in the National Championship at the #IrishLifeDublinMarathon is Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC in 2:32:50 🎉🙌🏻👑 #PowerOfSupport pic.twitter.com/2Nrca1IpGa — Irish Life Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 30, 2022

Patrick Monahan from Co Kildare won the wheelchair race in 1:37:31.

Patrick Monahan takes home the 🥇title in the wheelchair race in 1:37:31 #IrishLifeDublinMarathon #PowerOfSupport pic.twitter.com/sxNMd9SKPg — Irish Life Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 30, 2022

Around 25,000 runners took part in the first Dublin marathon since the Covid-19 pandemic caused its cancellation in 2020 and last year.