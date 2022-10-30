Moroccan Taoufik Allam wins Dublin Marathon

TAOUFIK ALLAM OF Morocco has won the Irish Life Dublin Marathon with a time of 2:11:30.
Allam finished more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Ashenafi Boja of Ethiopia, who ran 2:13:59, ahead of Birhanu Teshome, also from Ethiopia, in third with a time of 2:14:26.
The winner of the women’s race was Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia in 2:28:32 while her countrywoman Hawi Alemu Negeri came second with 2:29:36.
Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC was first Irishman home, in 2:20:21. The first woman in the National Championship was Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC in 2:32:50.
Patrick Monahan from Co Kildare won the wheelchair race in 1:37:31.
Around 25,000 runners took part in the first Dublin marathon since the Covid-19 pandemic caused its cancellation in 2020 and last year.
