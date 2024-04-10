Dublin City Marathon to keep traditional city-centre start and finish for 2024 race

THE DUBLIN CITY Marathon route will start and end in the city centre again this year, despite reports that the National Transport Authority (NTA) had asked for new location to be found.

Dublin Marathon was established in 1980 and usually starts in Fitzwilliam Square and ends in Merrion Square.

However, there were reports last year that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has asked the organisers of Dublin Marathon to find a new location outside of the city centre for the start and end point of the race.

It has been confirmed today that the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on 27 October will start on Leeson Street Lower and finish on Mount Street Upper, remaining within the Dublin 2 area.

This year's route Dublin Marathon Dublin Marathon

(Click here to see a larger version of this image)

Marathon organisers said they had been working with Dublin City Council to “develop a feasible solution to make this possible while ensuring minimal disruption to the area over the October bank holiday weekend”.

“Running the marathon is a momentous occasion for participants. Being in the heart of the capital city makes that moment even more special for them and their families and friends who come out to support them,” race director Jim Aughney said.

Dublin City Council CEO Richard Shakespeare said that the event “brings celebration, vibrancy, and significant social and economic benefits to the city”.

“It is also a substantial operational undertaking that requires careful management. Together with the Dublin marathon organisers, we have developed a comprehensive plan that works for everyone,” he said.

Following reports in November that the NTA had asked the Dublin Marathon organisers to find a new location outside of the city centre, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne said such a move would be “shortsighted and frankly nuts”.

“Relocating the marathon away from its city centre location would not only inconvenience runners, tour operators and city centre businesses that benefit from the race, but it would cause a serious loss of prestige to both the race and Dublin’s international reputation,” Byrne said.

“The marathon already takes place on a bank holiday weekend, which minimises disruption as significantly less commuting takes place compared to a regular weekend,” he said.

“Many other capital cities across the world cherish having their marathons starting and finishing in city centre locations and Dublin should be no different.”

For the 2023 marathon, which was held on 29 October, some road closures began two days before the event and continued for a day afterwards.

While most road closures began on the morning of the marathon and were lifted by 5pm on the same day, parts of Merrion Square had been affected from the Friday before Sunday’s race.

Merrion Square North remained closed until 4pm on the day following the race.

Public transport was also affected, with diversions in place on a number of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann routes. There was also a temporary partial closure on the Luas Red Line.