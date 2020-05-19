2020 Dublin Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

THE 2020 DUBLIN Marathon has been cancelled.

Race organisers announced the news this morning amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

A view of the 2019 Dublin Marathon as it made its way up Fitzwilliam Place. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The annual KBC Dublin Marathon was due to take place in the capital on Sunday, 25 October.

Now, all entries for the 26.2-miler and the KBC Race Series will be valid for the 2021 races. For those who do not wish to avail of this, however, a full refund option is available.

It’s the first time in 41 years that there will not be a marathon in Dublin on the October Bank Holiday weekend.

“It is with great regret that the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have today announced the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series,” a statement reads.

“We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries,” Jim Aughney Race Director said.

We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers. We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable.”

“Whilst this decision will disappoint the many loyal runners and spectators of the KBC Dublin Marathon, it is essential that public health and wellbeing takes priority over everything else,” Aidan Power, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of KBC, added.

“This is the right and responsible decision that the event organisers of the Dublin Marathon have taken and KBC as sponsors remain committed to its support and look forward to welcoming runners again in 2021.”

Our organisers are sorry to announce that the 2020 #KBCDublinMarathon & #KBCDublinRaceSeries will no longer be going ahead. Read the full statement & FAQ’s here 👉🏻 https://t.co/bZXAvtdHnv pic.twitter.com/PJ936tjMwj — KBC Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) May 19, 2020

