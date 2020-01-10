This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin Marathon to allow 2,500 extra entrants for 25,000-strong field

Successful applicants for the Marathon’s new lottery system will be informed today.

By Sean Farrell Friday 10 Jan 2020, 8:00 AM
47 minutes ago 2,570 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4959683
Marathon runners on Fitzwilliam Place last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Marathon runners on Fitzwilliam Place last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN MARATHON ORGANISERS have today announced that they will expand capacity to 25,000 for this year’s event.

The KBC-sponsored Marathon was run with a capacity of 22,500 entrants last year after demand shot up by 30% between 2015 and 2016.

Organisers sparked concern among runners last year when they announced plans to switch to a lottery system of entry rather than a first-come-first-served basis. However, previous participants have been given first preference on returning to the start line on 25 October. 

The lottery system, the organiser said in a statement: “has revealed that there are over 35,000 interested in participating in the 2020 event.

“16,200 entries have been received from runners who had participated in any of the 2017, 2018 & 2019 editions of the event, who were guaranteed a place in the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon.

“1,000 entries are allocated to sponsors and tour operators, with a further 1,300 allocated to ‘Good for Age’ Athletics Ireland members.”

16,100 applications were made for the remaining 6,500 places available through the lottery. Today, the successful applicants will be informed and they have until 31 January to claim their place.

Any places left unclaimed at the end of this month will be allocated to lottery entrants from 7 February. A third round of allocations will take place on 1 August, accounting for spaces vacated by runners who have withdrawn and taken a partial refund at that point.

Unsuccessful lottery entrants can claim their €15 refund after 14 February.

“A key objective from the outset,” says race director Jim Aughney, ”was to promote marathon running in Ireland and it is great to see such strong interest in this year’s event.”

We know that there will be many runners disappointed today, but we cannot accommodate all interested individuals as we pride ourselves on delivering a quality event as the health and safety of participants is our primary concern.

“However, given that we now have an indication of the overall interest levels in participation, this will allow us to have meaningful conversations with our many stakeholders around the future and further development of the KBC Dublin Marathon.”

