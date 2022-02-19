Dublin lose yet again - as Mayo turn on the class at Croke Park

MAYO 2-11

DUBLIN 0-12

Colm Gannon at Croke Park

MAYO BEAT DUBLIN in the league for the first time since 2012 in Croke Park on Saturday night as they eased home to a five-point win.

They did the hard work in the first half and were able to keep Dessie Farrell’s side at arms length in the closing 35 minutes, where Dublin only registered three points and had more than half a dozen wides.

Mayo went in leading by three points at the break having hit the back of Evan Comerford’s net twice in the first half.

Jack Carney was the first to do so 20 minutes in when his shot came back off the post and then Comerford’s back before crossing the line to put Mayo 1-4 to 0-5 up.

Their second goal came 11 minutes later when Aiden Orme reached high to flick a pass from Ryan O’Donoghue home to put Mayo three clear just after Ross McGarry had levelled the game up with a fine score from under the Hogan Stand.

Both sides went for it in the first half and attacked from the get go kicking a number of fine scores, both Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock finish the opening half with three points each and McGarry two. With Matthew Ruane hitting two for Mayo in his first league start of the season and Oisin Mullin also getting a point in his first start, to send Mayo in leading 2-6 to 0-9 up at the break.

Dublin manager, Dessie Farrell, reacts late in the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Rob Hennelly had put over a 45 at the very end of the second half and he got the first score of the second with a long range placed ball to stretch Mayo’s lead out to four in the 42nd minute.

Three minutes later he pulled off a fine save from a Lorcan Dell effort to put the ball over the bar rather than hit the back of the net to keep Mayo’s lead at a comfortable gap. Mayo responded with points from Michael Plunkett and Bryan Walsh to stretch their lead even further as Dublin looked at sixes and sevens at times.

The final ten minutes of the game was all about seeing it out for Mayo which they did at their ease, with Plunkett and Diarmuid O’Connor both kicking points to round off their scoring with a Rock free and a John Small effort all Dublin could muster in reply as Mayo ran out five point winners.

Scorers

Dublin: Dean Rock (0-4, 4f), Ciaran Kilkenny (0-3, 1m), Ross McGarry (0-2), Sean Bugler (0-1), John Small (0-1), Lorcan Dell (0-1)

Mayo: Aiden Orme (1-1), Jack Carney (1-0), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-2), Rob Hennelly (0-2, 1f 145), Michael Plunkett (0-2), Matthew Ruane (0-2), Oisin Mullin (0-1), Bryan Walsh (0-1)

DUBLIN

Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams);

2. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcills)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

18. Michael Fitzsimmons (Cuala);

5. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Seán McMahon (Raheny);

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes);

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny);

21. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

14. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs: 13. Locran O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for McGarry (39), 17. Johnny Cooper (Na Fianna) for Basquel (50), 26. Alex Wright (St Sylvesters) for Howard (64), 25. Emmet Ó’Conghalie (Lucan Sarsfields) for Gannon (64), 19. Harry Ladd (Lucan Sarsfields) for Scully (72)

MAYO

Rob Hennelly (Breaffy);

2. Lee Keegan (Westport)

3. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber);

5. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore)

7. Donncha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels);

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers);

10. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

12. Jack Carney (Kilmeena);

13. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields)

14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

15. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

Subs: 25. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) for Carney (49), 24. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) for Towey (49), 20. Enda Hession (Garrymore) for Mullin (54), 21. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) (61), 23. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for O’Donoghue (65), 19. Eoghan McLaughin (Westport) for Plunkett (74)

Ref: David Gough (Meath)