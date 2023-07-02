Rivals Dublin and Mayo set for another absorbing evening in a full Croke Park

THERE ARE LINES that are predictable in Gaelic football teams.

In Kerry, you had Kieran Donaghy, flanked by James O’Donoghue and Colm Cooper.

For Dublin, the combination of James McCarthy, John Small and Jack McCaffrey was always a safe one.

Up to the present day, the most predictable lines in defence includer Tyrone’s Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee and Padraig Hampsey.

This season, it’s been a tricky affair, trying to pick the Mayo combinations in defence. Early on, Kevin McStay appeared to put his trust in Conor Loftus as his number six and worked out from there.

However, for the Galway game it was mixed up again and a half-back line of Paddy Durcan, Jason Doherty and Eoghan McLaughlin was sent out.

In coming up against Dublin, McStay appears to spent a good bit of time studying the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final. Indeed, why wouldn’t he?

Because the team he names for this one is remarkably similar in ways, not least the identical half-back line of Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen in the middle and Eoghan McLaughlin.

For that win, Mayo were powered by their half-back line. On the night, Oisín Mullin was not available but they also had Lee Keegan and Michael Plunkett in the mix. Padraig O’Hora, another who played in 2021, has been restored to the starting team.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Paddy Small and Padraig O'Hora in action in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It is instructive to look back at that evening and see who picked up who in the Dublin attack, for that is the key to a Mayo victory on Sunday.

O’Hora was on Con O’Callaghan, when he was looking irresistible with an early score and assist. He fared better then, on Ciaran Kilkenny, Keegan shuffling across to detail O’Callaghan.

Durcan was on Cormac Costello and, as you might expect, made life difficult and kept him on the back foot until Dessie Farrell replaced him with the huge lung capacity of Colm Basquel on 49 minutes.

Coen didn’t so much ‘mark’ Dean Rock, as occupy the space in front of him to cut out any deliveries. It was a typical ballsy and brave move and naturally came with a huge health warning. However, Rock managed just 0-2 from play.

Finally, Eoghan McLaughlin was struggling with Paddy Small and while he was thundering into proceedings sustained that severe blow in a tackle with John Small that forced his withdrawal.

Comparing like for like can be a futile exercise, but when it comes to these two teams there’s plenty in it. Above all other teams in the country (think Kerry’s sudden conversion to defensive football in 2020 that led to their exit from the Munster championship against Cork), they have a strong identity aligned with how they play football.

Little changes from year to year. Mayo will want to impose themselves. Dublin will go after Aidan O’Shea and get a little Tall Poppy Syndrome running through the crowd.

However high up the scale of one to ten that the chaos is set, will determine how Dublin control the game, or Mayo distort it.

The lessons of 2021 remain for both and nothing is guaranteed, apart from one of those absorbing Croke Park evenings in front of a full house.