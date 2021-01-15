BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 15 January 2021
Dublin duo and Mayo attacking star to battle it out for the 2020 Footballer of the Year award

Ciaran Kilkenny, Cillian O’Connor and Brian Fenton are in the running.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 15 Jan 2021, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,660 Views 6 Comments
Which of this trio would you pick?
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

DUBLIN DUO BRIAN Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny have both been nominated for the 2020 Footballer of the Year honour along with Mayo attacking star Cillian O’Connor.

The Dublin pair and the Mayo forward are in the running for the honour as part of the 2020 PwC All-Stars.

Raheny’s Fenton was Footballer of the Year two years ago and it is the third time that he and Kilkenny have been nominated for the award in the same year as they were previously in the frame in 2016 and 2018.

Neither Castleknock’s Kilkenny or Ballintubber’s O’Connor have won this award before with O’Connor previously winning the Young Footballer of the Year accolade in 2011 and 2012.

Between them the trio have eight All-Star awards with Fenton having won four, Kilkenny claiming three and O’Connor recognised just once previously in 2014.

Six different Dublin players have been crowned Footballer of the Year since 2010 while Mayo have had recent winners in Lee Keegan (2016) and Andy Moran (2017).

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

