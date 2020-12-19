1 min ago

It’s a week before Christmas and the All-Ireland SFC final is here. It’s a final like no other, but familiar foes Dublin and Mayo are facing off once again.

Here’s how the teams are named to start. No news of late changes as of yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells — captain)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Clontarf, Dublin)

3. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy — captain)

15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)