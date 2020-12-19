BE PART OF THE TEAM

And for the day that’s in it, here are the substitutes of both sides.

Dublin

16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
18. Aaron Byrne (Na Fianna)
19. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
20. Brian Howard (Raheny)
21. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)
22. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
23. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
24. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
25. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
26. Kevin McManamon (St Judes)

Mayo

16. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)
17. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)
18. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
19. Rory Brickenden (Westport)
20. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
21. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)
22. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)
23. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)
24. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
25. James Carr (Ardagh)
26. Darren Coen (Hollymount-Carramore).

It’s a week before Christmas and the All-Ireland SFC final is here. It’s a final like no other, but familiar foes Dublin and Mayo are facing off once again.

Here’s how the teams are named to start. No news of late changes as of yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells — captain)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas) 

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Clontarf, Dublin)
3. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)
4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy — captain)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

