Brace of Colm Basquel goals sets Dublin on the way to crushing Mayo

Dublin 2-17

Mayo 0-11

DUBLIN SERVED NOTICE that they would like to become part of the conversation for All-Ireland honours when they demolished Mayo in Croke Park this afternoon.

A twelve-point margin is the biggest defeat the Dubs have inflicted on Mayo since James Horan brought them to a certain level of competitiveness from his first season of 2011.

Two goals from Colm Basquel either side of half-time broke the westerners’ resistance after an even first half. However, Mayo’s inability to score from the 24th to 48th minute showed Dublin’s ability to work on their defensive shape in-game, and how they unravelled the confidence of Kevin McStay’s men.

As the second half wore on, they were able to roll Jack McCaffrey, Ciaran Kilkenny and Paddy Small off the bench in a clear sign that they will move firmly into the position of favourites for the Sam Maguire.

More to follow….