Saturday 10 August, 2019
Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo?

James Horan’s side are hoping to dethrone the defending champions today.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 7:15 AM
3 minutes ago 58 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4757463
We're in for a cracker at Croke Park today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
We're in for a cracker at Croke Park today.
We're in for a cracker at Croke Park today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AND THEN THERE were four.

There’s no more round-robin business to attend to in the Super 8s and no more second chances — this is knockout football with a huge prize at stake.

Dublin and Mayo have had plenty of famous clashes in the modern game and today’s All-Ireland semi-final will surely add another chapter to this intriguing rivalry. 

Jim Gavin’s side, who are still on course for an unprecedented five-in-a-row, took the direct route to this stage. They clinched a ninth consecutive Leinster crown before winning all their Super 8s games to seal an All-Ireland semi-final spot as Group 2 winners.

It was less straightforward for Mayo, who were knocked into the qualifiers after losing out to eventual Connacht champions Roscommon back in May.

They overcame Down, Armagh and Galway to secure a place in the Super 8s where they bounced back from a heavy loss to Kerry with crucial wins over Meath and Donegal.

James Horan’s men now face the daunting prospect of trying to dethrone the champions and stop the drive for five on their way back to an All-Ireland final.

But who will come out on top when the sides collide in Croke Park later today at 5pm?


Poll Results:

Mayo (19)
Dublin (11)
Draw (3)



