All-Ireland champions Dublin see off Mayo to march into eighth successive final

Jennifer Dunne gets away from Niamh Kelly.

Dublin 1-17

Mayo 2-9

THE DRIVE FOR Five continues.

All-Ireland four-in-a-row champions Dublin march into an eighth successive decider appearance after an industrious five-point win over Mayo at Croke Park.

Mick Bohan’s side laid solid foundations with a blistering start.

Caoimhe O’Connor scored their only goal, which came in the 10th minute, with Sinéad Aherne putting in a true captain’s performance among an array of point scorers.

Hannah Tyrrell was named Player of the Match after her haul of 0-4, capping a memorable week for herself after her wedding.

Sarah Rowe and Rachel Kearns bagged the Mayo goals, though while it was a battling performance, Michael Moyles’ side were ultimately second best on the day.

Scorers for Dublin: Niamh Hetherton (0-1), Hannah Tyrrell (0-5), Caoimhe O’Connor (1-1), Siobhan Killeen (0-3), Sinéad Aherne (0-5, 1f), Lydsey Davey (0-1), Orlagh Nolan (0-1)



Scorers for Mayo: Sarah Rowe (1-0), Rachel Kearns (1-5, 4f), Shauna Howley (0-2, 1f), Grace Kelly (0-1), Lisa Cafferky (0-1)



Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala), 4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna), 19. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis), 6. Siobhan McGrath (Thomas Davis) 7. Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala), 9. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 11. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps), 20. Caoimhe O’Connor (Clontarf)

13. Siobhan Killeen (Clontarf), 21. Niamh Hetherton (Clontarf), 15. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s, captain)

Subs

18. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock-Cabinteely) for Aoife Kane (HT)

23. Kate Sullivan (St Sylvester’s) for Siobhan Killeen (41)

14. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s) for Niamh Hetherton (46)

26. Éabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes) for Caoimhe O’Connor (56)

22. Lucy Collins (Na Fianna) for Sinéad Aherne (56)

19. Aoife Kane for Lauren Magee (temp, 57)

9. Lauren Magee for Aoife Kane (59)

Mayo

1. Laura Brennan (Hollymount)

2. Saoirse Lally (Westport), 3. Dayna Finn (Kiltimagh), 4. Clodagh McManamon (Burrishoole, captain)

5. Tamara O’Connor (Cill Chomain), 7. Kathryn Sullivan (Castlebar Mitchels) 18. Roisin Durkin (Swinford/Killasser)

8. Fiona McHale (Carnacon), 9. Sinéad Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)

10. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts), 11. Rachel Kearns (MacHale Rovers), 12. Lisa Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)

13. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts), 14. Shauna Howley (Knockmore), 15. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy)

Subs

6. Ciara Whyte (Kilmoremoy) for Roisin Durkin (34)

21. Ciara Needham for Fiona McHale (53)

22. Tara Needham for Lisa Cafferky (53)

30. Maria Reilly for Shauna Howley (59)

17. Eilis Ronayne for Tamara O’Connor (60)

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).