A CHRISTMAS ALL-Ireland football final is afoot, but the romantic finish to the year many neutrals crave is not on the menu, according to Marc Ó Sé.

Ó Sé joined Shane Dowling for the latest edition of The42 GAA Weekly to look ahead to Saturday’s Senior Football Championship decider at Croke Park. And while the Kerry legend can feel palpable excitement around him about the possibility of Mayo ending the drought, he can’t see Dublin being undone in their quest for a sixth straight Sam Maguire.

“Talking to people,” said the Kerryman, “the big question is, have Mayo any chance? Could we see an upset?

“The year that’s in it, dare we say it, is this an opportunity for Mayo to put one over the Dubs? I can’t see it happening to be honest with you, this Dublin team have brought it to a completely new level.”

Ó Sé nods towards an unrivalled structure put in place over the years around Dublin. Not to mention some help on the field from ‘some of the ‘greatest players that ever played the game’ and strength in depth that can stretch even the most capable opponent to breaking point.

“Look at the likes of Paddy Small keeping Paul Mannion off the team. Can you imagine maybe the 60th minute, you as a corner-back – take the likes of Oisin Mullen – he’s doing a good job. Then, all of a sudden, he has a completely new task ahead of him and he has to take on the likes of Paul Mannion?

“Ferocious.”

He adds: “Not only do you have to stop the Dublin forwards, you also have to stop the midfield. You have to stop Brian Fenton. You basically have to put a man-marker on Brian Fenton. We see him so many times get into offensive positions where, not only has he a chance of kicking a point, but he gets goal-scoring opportunities.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“James Horan really has to stop that threat. Where is he going to do that?”

Become a member with The42 and listen to the full match preview, get access to future podcasts and so much more.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.