McCaffrey set to start for Dublin, Ruane and O'Hora return for Mayo

JACK MCCAFFREY IS set to make his first Dublin start in seven weeks in Sunday’s hotly-anticipated All-Ireland football quarter-final against rivals Mayo.

McCaffrey limped out of the Dubs’ Leinster final victory over Louth with a hamstring injury, but returned in their final group game against Sligo a fortnight ago where he made an appearance from the bench.

The Clontarf man is set to start in his usual wing-back berth as manager Dessie Farrell named a full-strength matchday panel for the Croke Park showdown.

McCaffrey’s return to the named starting XV is the only change to the side which beat Sligo, with Eoin Murchan dropping to the bench, while Paul Mannion and Cormac Costello are also named on a strong list of substitutes.

Meanwhile, Mayo boss Kevin McStay has made two changes to the side which started in the win over Galway, with Matthew Ruane and Pádraig O’Hora both returning to the named XV.

Jason Doherty, who started at centre-back last Sunday, returns to the Mayo half-forward line alongside Jack Carney and Jordan Flynn, while Kevin McLaughlin and Sam Callinan have to make do with a place on the bench.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4pm.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), 11. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghderreen), 4. Pádraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Bellmullet)