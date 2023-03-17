Dublin, Meath and Kildare in second tier spotlight as league nears finale

IN THE FIRST-EVER season without Leinster representation in Division 1, it is interesting to note that the second tier is not being dominated by teams from the eastern province either.

Dublin remain on course for promotion, but Dessie Farrell’s charges have not had things all their own way. Meanwhile, Meath and Kildare have failed to mount promotion charges, meaning Leinster’s ‘big three’ are all underperforming at present.

On current form, Mickey Harte’s Louth team have a justifiable claim to be considered above the Royals and Lilywhites in the pecking order.

The Dubs suffered their first loss of the campaign against Derry in round five. On paper, a one-point away loss to a genuine All-Ireland contender is no significant setback. But the Sky Blues lacked their ruthlessness of old in Celtic Park, and the manner in which they let their five-point half-time lead slip is alarming.

They were missing a killer instinct, and this was never more apparent when Ciarán Kilkenny elected to fist over for a point, rather than square the ball for Cormac Costello who had an empty net in front of him.

In previous weeks, both Clare and Cork were left kicking themselves after missing out narrowly against the Dubs. As time continues to catch up on many of the greats that helped the county to the six-in-a-row, Dublin do not appear to strike fear in the opposition as they once did.

Farrell will be confident that this team can peak for the summer, and a potential Division 2 final rematch with Derry will provide an interesting barometer, but there are valid questions surrounding the side at present.

***

Meanwhile, Colm O’Rourke’s honeymoon period in charge of Meath lasted two league games. The Royals had a pep in their step, scoring seven goals in wins over Cork and Clare.

But they were brought crashing down to earth in round three, succumbing to a heavy defeat in Derry, before Louth sprung a surprise in Navan.

They find themselves in no-man’s-land with two games left to play, cut adrift from the promotion race but likely safe from relegation. Another point on the board would ease fears of the drop.

As for their pursuit of securing Sam Maguire Cup football for 2023, it is tricky to forecast the Tailteann Cup cut-off point in Division 2 at this juncture, but every point will count.

Nonetheless, Meath look like a team that needs a shot in the arm right now. And what better way than beating old rivals Dublin at home? Páirc Tailteann is sold out for Saturday’s showdown, and a rare win over their long-time oppressors would be a most welcome boost ahead of the championship.

***

Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Kildare were beaten by Louth last time out. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

While mid-term report cards for Dublin and Meath might be stamped with a C+, Kildare’s grading would be significantly lower.

Things have steadily moved from bad to worse for Glenn Ryan’s charges, and they look like a shadow of the team that were unlucky to fall out of Division 1 just 12 months ago.

Ryan’s men appear to be out of ideas in attack, and are the only team in the country not to have scored a goal thus far in the Allianz League.

The forwards are failing to fire, with the team scoring an average of just 0-11 per game.

Home form has fallen off a cliff too. St Conleth’s Park proved to be a fortress last year, with Kerry, Dublin and Monaghan all failing to return home with a victory in the league. Cork and Derry have run out comprehensive winners in Newbridge this term, however.

Alarm bells are ringing in the county, and they face a must-win tie away to Limerick this weekend. Anything other than two points from the TUS Gaelic Grounds would see them facing the prospect of back-to-back relegations; something unfathomable at the start of the season.

***

It is no secret that the provincial structures provide a lopsided path into the All-Ireland series in 2023.

With three Connacht teams currently occupying the top three spots in Division 1, the Nestor Cup race promises to be fierce. As for the battle royale set to ensue in the Ulster Championship, it is impossible to predict with any conviction which team will lift the Anglo-Celt Cup in 2023.

Dublin remain out in front in Leinster, and it would be foolish to write them off in the Sam Maguire race this summer. But judging by the recent results of its counties, the province is lacking real relevance on the national stage.

It will be interesting to see if Dublin, Meath or Kildare can find a much-needed spark in the closing rounds of the Allianz Leagues.

