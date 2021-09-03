Goldrick, Rowe and Collins return for Dublin, Meath unchanged for All-Ireland final showdown

Sinéad Goldrick is named to start after her recent return from a serious hamstring injury.

DUBLIN BOSS MICK Bohan has made three changes to his All-Ireland five-in-a-row chasing side to face Meath in Sunday’s final.

Having missed the semi-final win over Mayo through injury, Carla Rowe and Niamh Collins are both named to start, with eight-time All-Star Sinéad Goldrick also recalled following her recent return from a serious hamstring setback.

Foxrock-Cabinteely clubmates Collins and Goldrick come into defence, with Rowe — “possibly the best player in the country at the moment,” as hailed by Bohan — returning to pull the strings in attack after a hamstring issue of her own.

Aoife Kane, Siobhán McGrath and Caoimhe O’Connor drop to a star-studded bench ahead of Dublin’s eighth successive final appearance — though first-ever against Meath.

The Royals, contesting their first senior decider in their debut season back in the top-flight, are unchanged from their gripping extra-time semi-final victory over Cork.

Eamonn Murray keeps his faith in the 15 who have generally started all championship, with Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, Stacey Grimes, Máire O’Shaughnessy and Emma Troy among those to keep a close eye on.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4.15pm [live on TG4], with the intermediate and junior finals down for decision beforehand.

The intermediate decider is also an all-Leinster affair between 2020 finalists Westmeath – who were beaten by Meath in last year’s showpiece – and Wexford, with Antrim and Wicklow facing off in the junior edition.

All six teams are listed below.

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala), 3. Niamh Collins (Foxrock-Cabinteely) 4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis), 6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock-Cabinteely) 7. Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala), 9. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 11. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps), 12. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)

13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s, captain), 14. Niamh Hetherton (Clontarf), 15. Siobhan Killeen (Clontarf),

Meath

1. Monika McGuirk (Duleek/Bellewstown)

2. Emma Troy (Boardsmill), 3. Mary Kate Lynch (Summerhill), 4. Katie Newe (Ratoath)

5. Aoibheann Leahy (Navan O’Mahonys), 6. Aoibhin Cleary (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), 7. Shauna Ennis (Na Fianna – captain)

8. Orlagh Lally (Clann na nGael), 9. Maire O’Shaughnessy (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

10. Orla Byrne Duleek/Bewllewstown), 11. Stacey Grimes (Seneschalstown), 12. Niamh O’Sullivan (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels)

13. Vikki Wall (Dunboyne), 14. Emma Duggan (Dunboyne), 15. Bridgetta Lynch (Oldcastle).

Meath star Vikki Wall. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Westmeath (v Wexford): L McCormack; N Spellman, L Duncan, T Fagan; F Coyle, L Power, A Brady; V Carr, T Dillon; F Claffey (capt.), L Archibold, A Jones; C Blundell, L McCartan, S Dillon.

Wexford (v Westmeath): S Merrigan; L Doyle, A Halligan, S McCarthy; C Donnelly, S Murphy, S Harding-Kenny; K Kearney, R Murphy; S Hamilton, C Murray, C Banville; A Neville, A Murphy (capt.), A Wilson.

Antrim (v Wicklow): A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland (capt.), N McIntosh; Á Tubridy, M Hanna, M Blaney; E Ferran, C Brown; N Enright, C Carey, G McLaughlin; A Taggart, M Magee, C Taggart.

Wicklow (v Antrim): L Dempsey, M Healy, S.J. Winders (capt.), L Dunne; L Fusciardi, A Conroy, A Gillen; N McGettigan, S Delahunt; L Ahern, C Dempsey, R McGettigan; C Fox, M Deeney, M Kealy.