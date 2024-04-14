Dublin post 3-19 as they cruise past Meath at Croke Park

Dublin 3-19

Meath 0-12

DUBLIN OPENED THEIR bid for a 14th Leinster senior football title in-a-row with a 16-point hammering of Meath.

The All-Ireland champions secured their 40th consecutive provincial win with a dominant performance in front of 21,445 fans in Croke Park today. Paul Mannion scored 1-6 in a stunning display, while Seán Bugler and Con O’Callaghan bagged the other goals.

Dessie Farrell’s side turned on the style through a second-half procession in April showers. They play Offaly next in the semi-final.

Nine-time All-Ireland winners Stephen Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimons were late additions to the Dublin starting team, along with Paul Mannion, while Evan Comerford, Killian McGinnis and Paddy Small all dropped to the bench.

Meath also changed their goalkeeper, with Billy Hogan selected between the posts. Darragh Campion, meanwhile, replaced the injured Shane Walsh.

It was Campion who drew first blood inside the opening minute, before Ronan Jones added a mark. Dublin were turned over on several occasions, but Mannion got them up and running with a trademark curler six minutes in.

Dessie Farrell’s side began to claw their way on top through an error-strewn lull, with Ciarán Kilkenny – in midfield for the suspended Brian Fenton – getting in on the act, before Seán Bugler’s goal made it 1-3 to 0-3 in the 20th minute.

Meath were doing their utmost to use the width while in possession, but Bugler tore right through the heart of their defence to slam home. The lively Mannion kept them ticking over, while Eoghan Frayne and Jordan Morris helped Meath stop the rot at the other end.

Colm Basquel hit two fine efforts into Hill 16, with a Con O’Callaghan mark sandwiched in between, as Dublin switched between patient build-ups and attacking at pace.

The Royals, meanwhile, were more laboured, and a Frayne free-kick after a long period of possession saw them trail 1-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Dublin – though wasteful – had chiselled out a nine-point lead by the 55th minute, when John Small clipped his second point of the day with the goal wide open.

Niall Scully, Kilkenny, Mannion and O’Callaghan had also been on target after the restart, always keeping Meath at arm’s length. Morris was their main scorer, with James Conlon and Ciarán Caulfield also on the sheet.

There were goal chances at both ends – Cian Murphy brushed a shot wide, while Jack O’Connor saw his strike ricochet off a Dublin defender – but the game’s second green flag arrived on the stroke of the hour.

Dublin worked it through the hands across the square, and Mannion booted home a spilled ball to make it 2-16 to 0-11. Cormac Costello, with his first involvement, and Murphy stretched the Dubs’ lead to 13.

Billy Hogan and Paddy Small traded points down the home straight, and O’Callaghan hammered home at the very death to round off the procession.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Mannion 1-6 (3f), Ciaran Kilkenny 0-3, Sean Bugler 1-0, Colm Basquel 0-2, Con O’Callaghan 1-2 (1m), Niall Scully 0-1 (1m), John Small 0-2, Cormac Costello 0-1, Cian Murphy 0-1

Scoreres for Meath: Darragh Campion 0-1, Ronan Jones 0-1 (1m), Matthew Costello 0-1 (1f), Eoghan Frayne 0-3 (2f) Jordan Morris 0-3, James Conlon 0-1, Ciaran Caulfield 0-1, Billy Hogan 0-1.

Dublin

16. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Sean McMahon (Raheny), 17. Mick Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts ER)

8. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s), 9. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 17. Mick Fitzsimons (Cuala), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs:

James McCarthy for Colm Basquel (50)

Paddy Small for Brian Howard (52)

Killian McGinnis For Ross McGarry (61)

Cormac Costello For Paul Mannion (61)

Meath

16. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

2. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 3. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones), 4. Harry O’Higgins (Drumbaragh Emmets)

5. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim), 6. Ross Ryan (Summerhill), 7. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey)

8. Ronan Jones (Dunboyne – captain), 9. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath)

18. Darragh Campion (Skryne), 11. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill), 12. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. James Conlon (St Colmcilles)

Subs:

Jack O’Connor (Curraha) for Darragh Campion (half-time)

Cian McBride (St Ultans) For Daithi McGowan (46)

Keith Curtis (Rathkenny) for Ross Ryan (58)

Aaron Lynch for Jordan Morris (58)

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway).