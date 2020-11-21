The winners advance to the All-Ireland semi-final on 5 December.
Dublin 0-0 Meath 0-1
2 mins – Bryan Mention gives Meath the lead after a darting run from Cillian O’Sullivan.
The national anthem is over and we’re about to get underway. Meath start as selected.
An eery silence fell around Croke Park as the Bloody Sunday centenary ceremony got underway, remembering the 14 victims from that horrific day 100 years ago.
Both sets of players are warming up now as the 7pm throw-in time approaches.
Welcome to tonight’s live coverage of the Leinster SFC final, as Meath bid to stop Dublin’s bid for a 10th Leinster title in-a-row. Here’s how the teams are named to start.
There’s one late change for Dublin. Davy Byrne replaces Tom Lahiff. He’ll most likely switch to the full-back line, with Eoin Murchan at wing-back and James McCarthy pushed to midfield.
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
19. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
1. Mark Brennan (O Mahonys)
2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. David Toner (Curraha)
5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny – joint captain)
6. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
7. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin)
8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne – joint captain)
9. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
12. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)
13. Jordan Morris (Nobber)
14. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)
15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)
