BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

5,737 Views 1 Comment
Share

Dublin 0-0 Meath 0-1

2 mins – Bryan Mention gives Meath the lead after a darting run from Cillian O’Sullivan.

The national anthem is over and we’re about to get underway. Meath start as selected.

An eery silence fell around Croke Park as the Bloody Sunday centenary ceremony got underway, remembering the 14 victims from that horrific day 100 years ago. 

Both sets of players are warming up now as the 7pm throw-in time approaches.

tom-broughan-lights-a-candle-outside-the-memorial-to-the-14-victims-of-bloody-sunday-on-jones-road-ahead-of-the-gaa-bloody-sunday-commemoration-at-croke-park Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Welcome to tonight’s live coverage of the Leinster SFC final, as Meath bid to stop Dublin’s bid for a 10th Leinster title in-a-row. Here’s how the teams are named to start.

There’s one late change for Dublin. Davy Byrne replaces Tom Lahiff. He’ll most likely switch to the full-back line, with Eoin Murchan at wing-back and James McCarthy pushed to midfield.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
19. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Meath

1. Mark Brennan (O Mahonys)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. David Toner (Curraha)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny – joint captain) 
6. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
7. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne – joint captain)
9. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
12. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

13. Jordan Morris (Nobber)
14. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)
15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie