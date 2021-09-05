Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 4pm

Here are the teams named to start:

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala), 3. Niamh Collins (Foxrock-Cabinteely) 4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis), 6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock-Cabinteely) 7. Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St John’s)

8. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala), 9. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 11. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps), 12. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)

13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s, captain), 14. Niamh Hetherton (Clontarf), 15. Siobhan Killeen (Clontarf),

Meath

1. Monika McGuirk (Duleek/Bellewstown)

2. Emma Troy (Boardsmill), 3. Mary Kate Lynch (Summerhill), 4. Katie Newe (Ratoath)

5. Aoibheann Leahy (Navan O’Mahonys), 6. Aoibhin Cleary (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), 7. Shauna Ennis (Na Fianna – captain)

8. Orlagh Lally (Clann na nGael), 9. Maire O’Shaughnessy (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

10. Orla Byrne Duleek/Bewllewstown), 11. Stacey Grimes (Seneschalstown), 12. Niamh O’Sullivan (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels)

13. Vikki Wall (Dunboyne), 14. Emma Duggan (Dunboyne), 15. Bridgetta Lynch (Oldcastle).

So it’s the champions Dublin against the challengers Meath.

Dublin are chasing a fifth successive title whereas Meath have undergone a remarkable rise after winning the intermediate final in 2020.

Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage of the 2021 All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

It’s an all-Leinster clash, Dublin taking on Meath and throw in at Croke Park is 4pm.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

