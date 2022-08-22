Membership : Access or Sign Up
Micheál Donoghue appointed Dublin senior hurling manager on a three-year term

Donoghue is back in inter-county hurling management.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 22 Aug 2022, 11:55 AM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
DUBLIN HAVE APPOINTED Micheál Donoghue as their new senior hurling on a three-year term.

The 2017 Galway All-Ireland senior winning boss fills the vacancy created by the departure of Mattie Kenny, the Dublin county board revealing the appointment this morning.

Donoghue will be assisted by selectors Francis Forde, Noel Larkin and Shane O’Brien in his new role. 

Both Forde and Larkin would have worked with him previously in his time with Galway. O’Brien is a hugely experienced figure in Dublin hurling and will also take on the  role of Dublin U20 hurling boss for the next three years.

He stepped down last August from his position as Westmeath senior hurling manager, having been at the helm for two years. More recently he has been working with Wexford club Oulart-the-Ballagh, helping them win the intermediate title as they regained their senior status in the county.

Kenny departed as Dublin manager in early July, having taken the reins first in 2018. Dublin contested the Leinster final in 2020 but failed to qualify from the round-robin stage of the provincial championship this season.

Donoghue enjoyed huge success as Galway manager as he guided them to the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017. They also won Leinster senior hurling titles in 2017 and 2018,  along with the National League in 2017. Previously Donoghue managed his club Clarinbridge when they claimed All-Ireland glory in 2011.

