Dublin, Offaly and Clare senior GAA club games live on TV next weekend

THE DUBLIN, OFFALY and Clare senior county championships are all in the spotlight in this weekend’s GAA club coverage on TV.

The Dublin football quarter-finals take centre stage in Parnell Park with a double-header on Saturday marking the commencement of RTÉ’s club coverage this season.

All-Ireland kingpins Kilmacud Crokes face Ballymun Kickhams, while Ballyboden St-Enda’s meet Castleknock.

There’ll be plenty recent Sam Maguire winners involved with James McCarthy, John and Paddy Small, Dean Rock, Paul Mannion, Ciarán Kilkenny, Colm Basquel, Evan Comerford and Ross McGarry all part of the victorious 26-man Dublin squad for July’s final against Kerry.

The coverage is split between RTÉ 2 and RTÉ News Now, allowing for the live Rugby World Cup action that day.

Sunday is Offaly county senior football final day as Ferbane play Tullamore, live on TG4.

Ferbane were crowned champions in 2019, Tullamore in 2021, while the pair have both lost two finals apiece at the hands of Rhode since 2016.

The second live game on TG4 is the Clare senior hurling quarter-final, which features Clonlara against Éire Óg Ennis. Last year’s final saw Éire Óg lose out by a point at the hands of Ballyea, while Clonlara last contested a decider in 2016.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Clare and Clonlara player John Conlon. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday

Dublin senior football quarter-finals

4.45pm: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams, Parnell Park – RTÉ 2.

6.45pm: Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Castleknock, Parnell Park – RTÉ News Now.

Sunday

Offaly senior football final

2.15pm: Ferbane v Tullamore, O’Connor Park.

Clare senior hurling quarter-final