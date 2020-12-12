Dublin see off Faithful’s challenge to reach semis

DUBLIN OVERCAME A spirited display from Offaly to advance to the semi-finals of the Leinster hurling U20 championship today.

In an absorbing contest, there was nothing to separate these sides coming down the stretch – with the scores level, 0-14 apiece on 52 minutes.

Up stepped Darach McBride – who received possession 15 yards from the Offaly goal following a messy scramble.

McBride soon put order on proceedings, though, racing into open space before he cracked an unstoppable shot off his left into the net.

That turned the game.

And three minutes later, Kevin Desmond finished it with a superb goal.

The build up this time was cleaner and by the time Desmond received the ball – he had plenty to do.

Nevertheless he did it – banging in a brilliant goal off his right.

It was hard on Offaly who came from 0-6 to 0-1 down in the first half to get within two of Dublin at half time – and then level things with 10 minutes remaining.

Their spirit was brilliant but Dublin’s points kept coming, Darragh Power, Eddie Gibbons, Micheál Murphy and Liam Murphy all finding their range. In the end, though, it was the goals that decided it as Dublin move on to meet Wexford on Friday in the Leinster semis.