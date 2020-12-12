BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 12 December 2020
Advertisement

Dublin see off Faithful’s challenge to reach semis

The Dubs won today’s Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final on a scoreline of 2-16 to 0-16.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,440 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5297537
Liam Murphy helped his side reach the U20 semis.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Liam Murphy helped his side reach the U20 semis.
Liam Murphy helped his side reach the U20 semis.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUBLIN OVERCAME A spirited display from Offaly to advance to the semi-finals of the Leinster hurling U20 championship today.

In an absorbing contest, there was nothing to separate these sides coming down the stretch – with the scores level, 0-14 apiece on 52 minutes.

Up stepped Darach McBride – who received possession 15 yards from the Offaly goal following a messy scramble.

McBride soon put order on proceedings, though, racing into open space before he cracked an unstoppable shot off his left into the net.

That turned the game.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And three minutes later, Kevin Desmond finished it with a superb goal.

The build up this time was cleaner and by the time Desmond received the ball – he had plenty to do.

Nevertheless he did it – banging in a brilliant goal off his right.


It was hard on Offaly who came from 0-6 to 0-1 down in the first half to get within two of Dublin at half time – and then level things with 10 minutes remaining.

Their spirit was brilliant but Dublin’s points kept coming, Darragh Power, Eddie Gibbons, Micheál Murphy and Liam Murphy all finding their range. In the end, though, it was the goals that decided it as Dublin move on to meet Wexford on Friday in the Leinster semis.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie