Referees cancel planned strike following talks with FAI

THE DUBLIN BRANCH of the Irish Soccer Referee’s Society (ISRS) have cancelled plans to strike for two weeks following “productive” talks with the Football Association of Ireland.

The referees’ Dublin branch last week decided to withdraw their services for a fortnight, citing a lack of confidence in the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit, which stemmed from two cases in which their members “stated that an assault and an attempted assault had taken place”.

The FAI then arranged a meeting with the representative body, and this afternoon confirmed the plans to strike have been cancelled. The FAI say they have agreed to implement “a range of measures” to ensure referees are respected by players, coaches, club officials and supporters.

Irish Soccer Referees Society Vice-President and Dublin Branch secretary Sean Slattery said: “We held very productive talks with the FAI when they listened to our recent concerns and assured us of their commitment to stamping out all abuse of match officials. Following the satisfactory outcome of our talks, our members will be instructed to resume their service to refereeing and the proposed dates for the withdrawal of service have been cancelled. We look forward to continuing our work with the FAI to protect all match officials as they go about their duties.”

“On behalf of the Association and the Grassroots game in Dublin, I want to thank the referees for their engagement in these talks which have produced a positive outcome for all our match officials and players”, added Ger McDermott, who is the Grassroots Director at the FAI. “As we highlighted to the ISRS, the FAI is committed to a zero tolerance policy towards any abuse directed at a match official. We have again assured the ISRS that we will ensure that any individual and/or club who commits such an offence will be sanctioned appropriately.”