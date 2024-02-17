O'Callaghan steps up as Dublin record first league win of 2024

Dublin 1-19

Roscommon 1-12

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

IF THIS IS the future for Dublin, with Con O’Callaghan perhaps as their long-term captain and thriving like this, then supporters will be licking their lips.

O’Callaghan comfortably filled the boots of the absent James McCarthy on an evening when Dublin registered their first National League points of 2024.

Veteran McCarthy was removed from the substitutes list beforehand but wasn’t particularly missed as Dublin bounced back from defeats to Monaghan and Mayo with a positive display and seven-point win.

The winning margin didn’t flatter them either as O’Callaghan’s seven-point haul, a brilliant display from Sean Bugler, a Niall Scully goal and big impacts from Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and Lee Gannon all added up to a powerful performance.

Enda Smith pulled back a goal for Roscommon in the closing minutes but they trailed Dublin virtually throughout and were burned off in the second-half by a dynamic looking Dublin who turned in their best display of the campaign so far.

It was a fitting tribute to the late Shane O’Hanlon, their backroom team member who passed away suddenly last weekend.

Dublin will return to Croke Park next Saturday to take on Kerry in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final while Roscommon, still chasing their first win of the Division One campaign and now starting to fear a relegation battle, will host Monaghan on the Sunday.

A number of matchups immediately caught the eye: O’Callaghan and Roscommon full-back Stack, Enda Smith and Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne at midfield and the Daire Cregg-Eoin Murchan battle in front of Hill 16.

Cregg had a stormer midweek in the Sigerson Cup final for UCD, scoring nine points in the defeat to Ulster University, and hit the ground running here.

He plagued Dublin’s defence, scoring two first-half points and going so close to grabbing a 17th minute goal. Murtagh set him free with a hand-pass over the top, allowing Cregg to get in behind MacMahon along the right endline. Cregg’s hand-pass for a point appeared to glance off Sean MacMahon’s outstretched fingertips before looping into the net, though referee Sean Hurson gave a free out for a hand-passed goal.

Dublin edged the first quarter by 0-5 to 0-3 with O’Callaghan causing real bother for Stack and pinching two points. The Cuala man then won a free that goalkeeper David O’Hanlon converted and with 20 minutes on the clock Dublin held a double scorers 0-6 to 0-3 lead.

Roscommon were better in the second quarter and Smith twice shook off O Cofaigh Byrne for points while Cregg and Murtagh sniped a couple too.

Dublin, who struck seven first-half wides, led marginally at the interval, 0-8 to 0-7, thanks to Fenton’s long-range stoppage time score but it remained anyone’s game.

Dublin had lost a bloodied Cormac Costello by that stage after being on the receiving end of a flailing arm to the face from colleague Lee Gannon.

Sean Lowry replaced Costello though was himself replaced in the third quarter by Lorcan O’Dell whose first act was to play in Ross McGarry for a 51st minute score.

Dublin were already pulling away from Roscommon at that stage following points from O’Callaghan and Bugler and the Scully goal left seven points between them, 1-13 to 0-9.

Bugler did well in the buildup to the goal, playing a neat one-two before laying off to Fenton who fed Scully for a routine close range finish.

O’Callaghan added three more points in the closing 20 minutes or so, one from a free that he won himself and another from an advanced mark as he displayed his full range of skills.

Dublin scorers: Con O’Callaghan 0-7 (0-1f, 0-1m), Niall Scully 1-0, Ross McGarry 0-3, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Brian Fenton 0-2, Lee Gannon 0-1, John Small 0-1, David O’Hanlon 0-1 (0-1f), Sean Bugler 0-1, Lorcan O’Dell 0-1

Roscommon scorers: Enda Smith 1-2, Daire Cregg 0-4 (0-01m, 0-01f), Diarmuid Murtagh 0-3, Conor Cox 0-1, James Fitzpatrick 0-1, Ruaidhri Fallon 0-1.

DUBLIN

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 18. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 2. Sean MacMahon (Raheny)

4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 17. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 20. Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)

11. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 10. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

14. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 9. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – Captain), 13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

SUBS

24. Sean Lowry (St Vincent’s) for Costello (8-f/t, blood)

22. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street) for Lowry (47)

23. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for Paddy Small (50)

5. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps) for John Small (55)

15. Brian Howard (Raheny) for O Cofaigh Byrne (62)

21. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps) for McGarry (71)

ROSCOMMON

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 4. Niall Higgins (Elphin)

5. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 6. Evan Flynn (Tulks Lord Edwards), 7. Eoin McCormack (St Dominic’s)

8. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s), 10. Ruaidhri Fallon (St Brigid’s)

13. Daire Cregg (Boyle), 11. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys), 9. Enda Smith (Boyle)

26. James Fitzpatrick (Oran), 14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s – Captain), 12. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

SUBS

23. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glaveys) for Fitpatrick (50)

21. Robbie Dolan (St Brigid’s) for Hussey (50)

24. Conor Cox (Eire Og) for Lennon (55)

25. Adam McDermott (Castlerea St Kevin’s) for Ruane (62)

18. Luke Glennon (Boyle) for Higgins (67)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).