Dublin and Roscommon ring changes in teams named for Division 1 clashes

DUBLIN AND ROSCOMMON have announced team selections for tomorrow’s final round of Division 1 South football league ties.

Jonny Cooper named to start by Dublin while Conor Cox comes in for Roscommon.

Dublin travel to Tuam Stadium to take on Galway while Roscommon host Kerry in Dr Hyde Park, both games starting at 3.45pm.

Here is the Dublin Senior Football team for Sunday's meeting with Galway in Tuam 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/d2KjVnDekj — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 29, 2021

TEAM NEWS! 📣



Anthony Cunningham has named his team to face Kerry in tomorrow’s Allianz Football league Division 1 match in Dr. Hyde Park. Throw in is at 3.45pm.

You can watch the match live on the TG4 Player. pic.twitter.com/0z4Nw6BxAp — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) May 29, 2021

Dublin have made just the one change in the team they have announced this afternoon with Jonny Cooper replacing John Small in defence. Small limped off with a hamstring injury in last week’s draw with Kerry in Thurles.

Roscommon have made several changes as they bring in the Daly brothers, Conor and Ronan, to start in their defence along with Conor Hussey.

There are four attacking additions in Niall Kilroy, Shane Killoran, Diarmuid Murtagh and Conor Cox, who all came on in last week’s clash with Galway.

Niall Daly, Gary Patterson, Sean Mullooly, Eddie Nolan, Conor Devanney, Cathal Cregg and Cian McKeon are the players to make way.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Mick Fitzsiomns (Cuala), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Sean McMahon (Raheny).

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), 7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St. Enda’s).

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams).

10. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street).

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille).

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin – Éire Óg

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2. David Murray – Padraig Pearses, 3. Conor Daly – Padraig Pearses, 4. Brian Stack – St Brigids.

5. Ronan Daly – Padraig Pearses, 6. Conor Hussey – Michael Glaveys, 7. Richard Hughes – Roscommon Gaels.

8. Enda Smith – Boyle, 9. Tadhg O’Rourke – Tulsk.

10. Niall Kilroy – Fuerty, 11. Ciaran Murtagh – St Faithleachs, 12. Shane Killoran – Elphin.

13. Diarmuid Murtagh – St Faithleach’s, 14. Donie Smith – Boyle, 15. Conor Cox – Éire Óg.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!