Saturday 20 July, 2019
1,335 Views 0 Comments
Good evening everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Super 8s clash between Dublin and Roscommon at Croke Park.

It’s a lovely cool, calm day in the capital. Temperatures are settled nicely at about 18 degrees — a perfect evening for football as the Super 8s heads into round two.

The All-Ireland champions got off to a perfect start here a week ago. To their credit, Cork really put it up to the Dubs inside the opening half.

But Jim Gavin’s men kept their composure and turned the screw when needed, with a dominant second-half display (Jack McCaffrey, in particular, at his best) yielding a 13-point win, as Ronan McCarthy’s men eventually crumbled.

Jim Gavin Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Roscommon suffered a similar fate against Tyrone last weekend, but really did push Mickey Harte’s men all the way. The Rossies succumbed to a 0-17 to 0-13 defeat which badly harms the Connacht champions’ hopes of making this year’s All-Ireland semi-finals.

An upset is next to impossible this evening. Dublin eased past Roscommon 4-24 to 2-16 when these sides met in the Super 8s last August and you wouldn’t bet against a similar result here today.

Cunningham’s men ran Dublin close back in March then these sides last met in the Allianz Football League. Dean Rock scored 1-5 that afternoon as Gavin’s side won 2-14 to 1-12. Another win here this evening would put one big blue foot in the semi-finals.

Stick with us, throw-in is coming up in an hour’s time at 7pm.

