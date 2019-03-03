This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions

Dean Rock scored 1-5 as Dublin ran out five-point winners at Dr Hyde Park.

By Daragh Small Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,307 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4522122
Dean Rock was key to Dublin's revival this afternoon in Dr Hyde Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dean Rock was key to Dublin's revival this afternoon in Dr Hyde Park.
Dean Rock was key to Dublin's revival this afternoon in Dr Hyde Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin 2-14

Roscommon 1-12

Daragh Small reports from Dr Hyde Park

DEAN ROCK SCORED 1-5 as the reigning All-Ireland and NFL champions Dublin came to Roscommon and dished out a five-point beating.

When these sides were due to meet in Dr Hyde Park three years ago, the match had to be moved to Carrick-on-Shannon, and Roscommon ran Dublin close.

But they couldn’t compete with Jim Gavin’s five-in-a-row chasing outfit in the second half here where Dublin finished like champions.

It was 1-9 to 1-9 after an outstanding first half in dreadful conditions. Dublin blitzed Roscommon early and they were five clear when Con O’Callaghan found the net. But Roscommon showed their grit and Cathal Cregg helped them draw level.

Roscommon went ahead after the break but they couldn’t keep up when Dublin went through the gears. Conor Devaney was second off for a second yellow card and Dublin scored an unanswered 1-5 en route to victory.

Stephen Cluxton, Colm Basquel, Andrew McGowan and Cian O’Connor were all drafted into the Dublin starting 15 before throw-in.

And Dublin negotiated the blanket defence early when Niall Scully skipped inside to score their opener after three minutes.

Robert McDaid with Niall Daly Both sides battled difficult conditions in a rain-soaked Dr Hyde Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But Conor Cox has been inspirational up front since his arrival from Kerry this year, and he kicked the equaliser from wide out on the right.

Colm Basquel and Paddy Andrews hit back as Dublin converted from easier opportunities, but the teams were level for the second time in the 13th minute.

Donie Smith scored a fine effort on the run and then Ciaran Lennon tagged on another after he was awarded a mark.

Dublin were still at their clinical best in the final third and O’Callaghan pushed them back in front, one minute after the leveller.

The pressure didn’t ease and Brian Fenton was fouled by Shane Killoran when he went in search of Dublin’s fifth point. Dean Rock scored from the resultant free.

And O’Callaghan crashed his shot to Colm Lavin’s net in the 19th minute. Rock claimed possession from a long ball in and when a couple of Roscommon defenders forced a fumble O’Callaghan followed up to score.

Cormac Costello clashes with David Murray Dublin's Cormac Costello clashes with David Murray. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Niall Kilroy and another booming Cox effort kept Roscommon alive in the contest at a crucial juncture and they trailed by 1-5 to 0-5 after 23 minutes.

Andrews and Lavin traded points before Rock scored his second free and O’Connor extended the Dublin lead.

However, Cregg scored a goal against the run of play on the half-hour mark. He fielded Donie Smith’s delivery and drove to the net.

Andrews settled Dublin again but the atmosphere turned up a notch, and the Roscommon fan began to sense the possibility of a shock.

Cox fired over his third and Roscommon only trailed by 1-9 to 1-7 with one minute of normal time remaining in the first half.

But Ronan Daly and Enda Smith scored points in added time as Roscommon moved level, 1-9 to 1-9, at half-time.

Roscommon were two clear within two minutes of the resumption but then Dublin took control as Roscommon fell back and invited them on.

Rock exacted maximum revenge and his goal in the 51st minute, after a pile up in the goalmouth, was the difference as Dublin pulled clear.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-5 (0-4f, 0-1 45), Con O’Callaghan 1-1, Paddy Andrews 0-3 (0-1f), Niall Scully 0-2, Cian O’Connor 0-1, Colm Basquel 0-1, Darren Gavin 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-4 (0-1f), Cathal Cregg 1-0, Ciaran Lennon 0-1 (0-1f), Colm Lavin 0-1 (0-1 45), Ronan Daly 0-1, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Donie Smith 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1, David Murray 0-1, Aonghus Lyons 0-1.

Dublin

16 Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2 Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
3 David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
24 Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Croke’s)

7 Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
6 Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
26 Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Croke’s)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9 Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

12 Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
10 Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
17 Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

15 Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
11 Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
13 Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs:
23 Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for McCaffrey (10)
22 Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Croke’s) for Costello (45)
5 Brian Howard (Raheny) for McGowan (52)
20 Paul Flynn (Fingallians) for Basquel (52)
21 Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Fenton (72).

Roscommon

1 Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3 Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)
4 Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s)

5 Conor Devaney (Kilbride)
6 Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
7 Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9 Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
11 Donie Smith (Boyle)
12 Enda Smith (Boyle)

13 Ciaran Lennon (Clann nan Gael)
14 Conor Cox (Listowel Emmetts)
15 Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

Subs:
19 Sean Mullooly (Strokestown) for Kilroy (52)
25 Colin Compton (Strokestown) for E Smith (52)
23 Aonghus Lyons (Fuerty) for Cregg (57)
17 Conor Hussey (Michael Glavey’s) for Killoran (59)
22 Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for D Smith (64)

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie