Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions

Dean Rock was key to Dublin's revival this afternoon in Dr Hyde Park.

Dublin 2-14

Roscommon 1-12

Daragh Small reports from Dr Hyde Park

DEAN ROCK SCORED 1-5 as the reigning All-Ireland and NFL champions Dublin came to Roscommon and dished out a five-point beating.

When these sides were due to meet in Dr Hyde Park three years ago, the match had to be moved to Carrick-on-Shannon, and Roscommon ran Dublin close.

But they couldn’t compete with Jim Gavin’s five-in-a-row chasing outfit in the second half here where Dublin finished like champions.

It was 1-9 to 1-9 after an outstanding first half in dreadful conditions. Dublin blitzed Roscommon early and they were five clear when Con O’Callaghan found the net. But Roscommon showed their grit and Cathal Cregg helped them draw level.

Roscommon went ahead after the break but they couldn’t keep up when Dublin went through the gears. Conor Devaney was second off for a second yellow card and Dublin scored an unanswered 1-5 en route to victory.

Stephen Cluxton, Colm Basquel, Andrew McGowan and Cian O’Connor were all drafted into the Dublin starting 15 before throw-in.

And Dublin negotiated the blanket defence early when Niall Scully skipped inside to score their opener after three minutes.

Both sides battled difficult conditions in a rain-soaked Dr Hyde Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But Conor Cox has been inspirational up front since his arrival from Kerry this year, and he kicked the equaliser from wide out on the right.

Colm Basquel and Paddy Andrews hit back as Dublin converted from easier opportunities, but the teams were level for the second time in the 13th minute.

Donie Smith scored a fine effort on the run and then Ciaran Lennon tagged on another after he was awarded a mark.

Dublin were still at their clinical best in the final third and O’Callaghan pushed them back in front, one minute after the leveller.

The pressure didn’t ease and Brian Fenton was fouled by Shane Killoran when he went in search of Dublin’s fifth point. Dean Rock scored from the resultant free.

And O’Callaghan crashed his shot to Colm Lavin’s net in the 19th minute. Rock claimed possession from a long ball in and when a couple of Roscommon defenders forced a fumble O’Callaghan followed up to score.

Dublin's Cormac Costello clashes with David Murray. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Niall Kilroy and another booming Cox effort kept Roscommon alive in the contest at a crucial juncture and they trailed by 1-5 to 0-5 after 23 minutes.

Andrews and Lavin traded points before Rock scored his second free and O’Connor extended the Dublin lead.

However, Cregg scored a goal against the run of play on the half-hour mark. He fielded Donie Smith’s delivery and drove to the net.

Andrews settled Dublin again but the atmosphere turned up a notch, and the Roscommon fan began to sense the possibility of a shock.

Cox fired over his third and Roscommon only trailed by 1-9 to 1-7 with one minute of normal time remaining in the first half.

But Ronan Daly and Enda Smith scored points in added time as Roscommon moved level, 1-9 to 1-9, at half-time.

Roscommon were two clear within two minutes of the resumption but then Dublin took control as Roscommon fell back and invited them on.

Rock exacted maximum revenge and his goal in the 51st minute, after a pile up in the goalmouth, was the difference as Dublin pulled clear.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-5 (0-4f, 0-1 45), Con O’Callaghan 1-1, Paddy Andrews 0-3 (0-1f), Niall Scully 0-2, Cian O’Connor 0-1, Colm Basquel 0-1, Darren Gavin 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-4 (0-1f), Cathal Cregg 1-0, Ciaran Lennon 0-1 (0-1f), Colm Lavin 0-1 (0-1 45), Ronan Daly 0-1, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Donie Smith 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1, David Murray 0-1, Aonghus Lyons 0-1.

Dublin

16 Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2 Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

3 David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

24 Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Croke’s)

7 Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

6 Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

26 Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Croke’s)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9 Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

12 Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

10 Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

17 Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

15 Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

11 Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

13 Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs:

23 Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for McCaffrey (10)

22 Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Croke’s) for Costello (45)

5 Brian Howard (Raheny) for McGowan (52)

20 Paul Flynn (Fingallians) for Basquel (52)

21 Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Fenton (72).

Roscommon

1 Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3 Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

4 Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s)

5 Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

6 Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

7 Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9 Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

11 Donie Smith (Boyle)

12 Enda Smith (Boyle)

13 Ciaran Lennon (Clann nan Gael)

14 Conor Cox (Listowel Emmetts)

15 Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

Subs:

19 Sean Mullooly (Strokestown) for Kilroy (52)

25 Colin Compton (Strokestown) for E Smith (52)

23 Aonghus Lyons (Fuerty) for Cregg (57)

17 Conor Hussey (Michael Glavey’s) for Killoran (59)

22 Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for D Smith (64)

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Kerry)

