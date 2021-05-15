BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 15 May 2021
13 All-Ireland final survivors as Dublin and Roscommon name strong sides for league opener

Throw-in at Dr Hyde Park tomorrow is 1.45pm.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 15 May 2021, 1:47 PM
evan-comerford Evan Comerford starts in the Dublin goal in one of two changes from December's decider. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

13 OF DUBLIN’S All-Ireland six-in-a-row-winning starting team from last December’s final are named to start in tomorrow’s opening Allianz Football League clash against Roscommon.

Dr Hyde Park hosts the Division 1 South tie, which throws in at 1.45pm and is live on TG4.

The Dublin team shows two changes from the starting side that beat Mayo in the Croke Park decider before Christmas. Evan Comerford starts in goal ahead of record-breaking captain Stephen Cluxton, with Cormac Costello in the full-forward line rather than Dean Rock.

While Dessie Farrell will be absent as he serves a 12-week ban, Mick Galvin will patrol the line.

Meanwhile, Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham has also shown his hand for the opener, with a strong starting 15 in place.

The full-forward line of the Murtagh brothers, Ciaran and Diarmuid, and Donie Smith is certainly eye-catching, while the latter’s brother, Enda, again captains the side, having steered them to Division 2 glory and promotion last year.

Elphin midfielder Shane Killoran returns to the starting team after a serious leg injury sustained last February.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford – Ballymun Kickhams

2. Michael Fitzsimons – Cuala
3. David Byrne – Naomh Olaf
4. Jonny Cooper – Na Fianna

5. Eoin Murchan – Na Fianna
6. John Small – Ballymun Kickhams
7. Robert McDaid – Ballyboden St. Enda’s

8. Brian Fenton – Raheny
9. James McCarthy – Ballymun Kickhams

10. Niall Scully – Templeogue Synge Street
11. Ciaran Kilkenny – Castleknock
12. Seán Bugler – St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh

13. Paddy Small – Ballymun Kickhams
14. Con O’Callaghan – Cuala
15. Cormac Costello – Whitehall Colmcille

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin

2. David Murray
3. Fergal Lennon
4. Gary Patterson

5. Conor Hussey
6. Niall Daly
7. Brian Stack

8. Eddie Nolan
9. Shane Killoran

10. Niall Kilroy
11. Cathal Cregg
12. Enda Smith (Capt)

13. Ciaran Murtagh
14. Donie Smith
15. Diarmuid Murtagh

