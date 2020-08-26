This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Raheny see off Plunkett's to advance to last eight of Dublin Championship

Brian Fenton was to the fore as his side advance to face Ballyboden in the quarter-finals.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 10:19 PM
File photo of Brian Fenton.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RAHENY BEAT ST Oliver Plunkett’s on a scoreline of 2-13 to 2-10 this evening to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dublin senior football championship. 

The game was initially slated for 16 August, but was postponed following a confirmed case of Covid-19 among the Raheny squad. It instead went ahead tonight, with Cillian Hayes netting a second-minute goal for Plunkett’s, helping them into an early four-point lead. 

Points from Gavin Ivory and Brian Fenton reeled Plunkett’s back in, however, and a Fenton goal just prior to the first water break sent Raheny into a three-point lead they did not surrender. 

The sides traded goals in the early stages in the second half but points from Fenton, Ivors, and Brian Fenton maintained Rahey’s three-point lead. Plunkett’s ended the game with 13 players, following dismissals of Nesty Smith and Rory O’Connor. 

Raheny now advance to the last eight where they will face Ballyboden St Enda’s on Sunday at Parnell Park. 

The full quarter-final line up is: 

Saturday 29 August

St Jude’s vs Skerries Harps (3pm)

Kilmacud Crokes vs St Vincent’s (5.30pm) 

Sunday 30 August 

Balllyboden St Enda’s vs Raheny (2pm) 

Ballymun Kickhams vs Na Fianna (4.30pm)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

