Raheny see off Plunkett's to advance to last eight of Dublin Championship

RAHENY BEAT ST Oliver Plunkett’s on a scoreline of 2-13 to 2-10 this evening to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dublin senior football championship.

The game was initially slated for 16 August, but was postponed following a confirmed case of Covid-19 among the Raheny squad. It instead went ahead tonight, with Cillian Hayes netting a second-minute goal for Plunkett’s, helping them into an early four-point lead.

Points from Gavin Ivory and Brian Fenton reeled Plunkett’s back in, however, and a Fenton goal just prior to the first water break sent Raheny into a three-point lead they did not surrender.

The sides traded goals in the early stages in the second half but points from Fenton, Ivors, and Brian Fenton maintained Rahey’s three-point lead. Plunkett’s ended the game with 13 players, following dismissals of Nesty Smith and Rory O’Connor.

Raheny now advance to the last eight where they will face Ballyboden St Enda’s on Sunday at Parnell Park.

The full quarter-final line up is:

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Saturday 29 August

St Jude’s vs Skerries Harps (3pm)

Kilmacud Crokes vs St Vincent’s (5.30pm)

Sunday 30 August

Balllyboden St Enda’s vs Raheny (2pm)

Ballymun Kickhams vs Na Fianna (4.30pm)