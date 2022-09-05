Fixture details confirmed for Dublin senior football quarter-finals with county stars in action

Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion will be in opposition.

THE LAST EIGHT stage has been reached in the Dublin senior football championship with the fixture details confirmed for the weekend of 17-18 September.

A bunch of inter-county stars will be in opposition for the games after the group stages concluded over the weekend.

The glamour tie sees reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes meet last year’s senior 2 winners Cuala. The pairing pits Paul Mannion, Rory O’Carroll and Shane Walsh on one side with Con O’Callaghan, Michael Fitzsimons and Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne.

That is the Saturday evening Parnell Park fixture on 17 September and will be preceded by the meeting of Na Fianna and Whitehall Colmcille, a game that will feature Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Aaron Byrne and David O’Hanlon taking on a Whitehall team anchored by Lee Gannon, Cormac Costello and Eoghan O’Donnell.

The Sunday double-header takes place in O’Toole Park with 2019 champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s playing Ballinteer St John’s, while 2016 finalists Castleknock take on 2019 finalists Thomas Davis.

The fixture details have also been confirmed for the Dublin relegation play-offs.

Fixture details have been confirmed for the #GoAheadDSF1 Quarter Finals.



Full fixtures can be found here ➡️ https://t.co/85N0fFSs3t pic.twitter.com/T0WI0tHm57 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 5, 2022

Dublin senior football quarter-finals

Saturday 17 September

Na Fianna v Whitehall Colmcille, Parnell Park, 5.15pm.

Kilmacud Crokes v Cuala, Parnell Park, 7pm.

Sunday 18 September

Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Ballinteer St John’s, O’Toole Park, 2.15pm.

Castleknock v Thomas Davis, O’Toole Park, 4pm.

Dublin senior football relegation play-offs

Saturday 17 September

Round Towers Lusk v Skerries Harps, Naul, 3.15pm.

Sunday 18 September