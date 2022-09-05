Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 5 September 2022
Advertisement

Fixture details confirmed for Dublin senior football quarter-finals with county stars in action

The games will take place on 17-18 September.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 5 Sep 2022, 7:36 PM
46 minutes ago 1,096 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5858438
Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion will be in opposition.
Image: INPHO
Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion will be in opposition.
Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion will be in opposition.
Image: INPHO

THE LAST EIGHT stage has been reached in the Dublin senior football championship with the fixture details confirmed for the weekend of 17-18 September.

A bunch of inter-county stars will be in opposition for the games after the group stages concluded over the weekend.

The glamour tie sees reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes meet last year’s senior 2 winners Cuala. The pairing pits Paul Mannion, Rory O’Carroll and Shane Walsh on one side with Con O’Callaghan, Michael Fitzsimons and Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne.

That is the Saturday evening Parnell Park fixture on 17 September and will be preceded by the meeting of Na Fianna and Whitehall Colmcille, a game that will feature Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Aaron Byrne and David O’Hanlon taking on a Whitehall team anchored by Lee Gannon, Cormac Costello and Eoghan O’Donnell.

The Sunday double-header takes place in O’Toole Park with 2019 champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s playing Ballinteer St John’s, while 2016 finalists Castleknock take on 2019 finalists Thomas Davis.

The fixture details have also been confirmed for the Dublin relegation play-offs.

Dublin senior football quarter-finals

Saturday 17 September

  • Na Fianna v Whitehall Colmcille, Parnell Park, 5.15pm.
  • Kilmacud Crokes v Cuala, Parnell Park, 7pm.

Sunday 18 September

  • Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Ballinteer St John’s, O’Toole Park, 2.15pm.
  • Castleknock v Thomas Davis, O’Toole Park, 4pm.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Dublin senior football relegation play-offs

Saturday 17 September

  • Round Towers Lusk v Skerries Harps, Naul, 3.15pm.

Sunday 18 September

  • Clontarf v Raheny, Parnell Park, 2.15pm.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie