Fixture details confirmed for Dublin senior football quarter-finals with county stars in action

THE LAST EIGHT stage has been reached in the Dublin senior football championship with the fixture details confirmed for the weekend of 17-18 September.
A bunch of inter-county stars will be in opposition for the games after the group stages concluded over the weekend.
The glamour tie sees reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes meet last year’s senior 2 winners Cuala. The pairing pits Paul Mannion, Rory O’Carroll and Shane Walsh on one side with Con O’Callaghan, Michael Fitzsimons and Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne.
That is the Saturday evening Parnell Park fixture on 17 September and will be preceded by the meeting of Na Fianna and Whitehall Colmcille, a game that will feature Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Aaron Byrne and David O’Hanlon taking on a Whitehall team anchored by Lee Gannon, Cormac Costello and Eoghan O’Donnell.
The Sunday double-header takes place in O’Toole Park with 2019 champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s playing Ballinteer St John’s, while 2016 finalists Castleknock take on 2019 finalists Thomas Davis.
The fixture details have also been confirmed for the Dublin relegation play-offs.
Dublin senior football quarter-finals
Saturday 17 September
- Na Fianna v Whitehall Colmcille, Parnell Park, 5.15pm.
- Kilmacud Crokes v Cuala, Parnell Park, 7pm.
Sunday 18 September
- Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Ballinteer St John’s, O’Toole Park, 2.15pm.
- Castleknock v Thomas Davis, O’Toole Park, 4pm.
Dublin senior football relegation play-offs
Saturday 17 September
- Round Towers Lusk v Skerries Harps, Naul, 3.15pm.
Sunday 18 September
- Clontarf v Raheny, Parnell Park, 2.15pm.
