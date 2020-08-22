This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 August, 2020
Na Fianna and 'Boden reach Dublin last four, 'Bridge and Ballyea win Clare quarter-finals

Key championship games in Parnell Park and Cusack Park this evening.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 9:46 PM
Ballyboden's Conal Keaney goes up against Mark O'Farrell of St Vincent's
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

NA FIANNA AND Ballyboden St-Enda’s became the first two sides to reach the Dublin senior hurling semi-finals today while Sixmilebridge and Ballyea did likewise in Clare when they won their quarter-final ties.

At Parnell Park in the first game of the day, Donal Burke starred as his 2-10 tally was half of Na Fianna’s overall score in their 4-20 to 2-10 success against Faughs.

The winners were in front 1-11 to 2-3 at the interval but had trailed at one juncture with goals either side of the first water break for Faughs from Ciaran Brennan and Carl O’Mahony. Burke’s first goal helped them go ahead by five at the interval with Kieran Murphy and Martin Quilty also finding the net in the second half, while Sean Currie and AJ Murphy fired over points.

Na Fianna will now bid to book a senior hurling final place for the first time when they face into their semi-final clash.

donal-burke-and-stephen-casey Donal Burke in action for Na Fianna against Stephen Casey of Faughs

2018 champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s got the better of St Vincent’s in the second quarter-final played today, running out 1-18 to 1-8 victors.

Free-taker Paul Ryan top scorer for Ballyboden with 1-9 while Conal Keaney utilised all his experience in chipping in with 0-4 and Niall McMorrow bagged a brace. Ballyboden were ahead 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval and had pulled comfortably clear at 0-17 to 0-7 by the second-half water break.

Then came Ryan’s goal from a penalty before John Hetherton, who finished with 1-5, netted from a free for a consolation goal for St Vincent’s. Tomorrow’s quarter-finals will determine who joins Na Fianna and Ballyboden in the semi-finals as Cuala take on St Brigid’s and Kilmacud Crokes meet Lucan Sarsfields.

In Clare there were success for reigning champions Sixmilebridge and 2018 winners Ballyea. Sixmilebridge, who have picked up four titles since 2013, ran out 0-21 to 0-12 victors over last year’s intermediate champions Broadford at Cusack Park.

The Davy Fitzgerald-coached team began slowly, in front 0-4 to 0-3 by the first water break, before they hit their stride and were ahead 0-10 to 0-5 at the break.

They enjoyed an advantage of 0-16 to 0-10 by the three-quarter mark before having nine to spare at the final whistle with Jamie Shanahan, Alex Morey and Cathal Malone amongst their key scores. The best point of the game came from a booming shot from distance by Sixmilebridge goalkeeper Derek Fahy against a Broadford team whose scoring fight was carried by Stiofan McMahon and Shane Taylor.

The second game at the Ennis venue saw Ballyea defeat Kilmaley by 1-20 to 1-14. Kilmaley made the stronger start, ahead 0-5 to 0-2 by the 15th minute, before Tony Kelly landed a pair of excellent points for Ballyea. The teams traded goals before the break, Daire Keane shooting home for Kilmaley and Morgan Garry responding for Ballyea.

Ballyea were ahead 1-9 to 1-7 at the break, Kilmaley pulled within a point during the second half, but the winners with Kelly and Gary Brennan in good scoring form, advanced to the last four.

Tomorrow’s Clare action sees Inagh-Kilnamona play a quarter-final against O’Callaghan Mills while Cratloe face Éire Óg Ennis in a re-arranged Round 2 fixture.

The42 Team

