Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Dublin, Galway and Clare senior quarter-final line-ups completed after weekend action

It was a busy weekend of club action around the country.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 7:29 PM
58 minutes ago 1,915 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564503
St Vincent's and Lucan Sarsfields players battle for possession in Parnell Park today.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
St Vincent's and Lucan Sarsfields players battle for possession in Parnell Park today.
St Vincent's and Lucan Sarsfields players battle for possession in Parnell Park today.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

THERE WILL BE a repeat of last year’s Dublin senior hurling final at the quarter-final stage this year after Cuala were drawn to play Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

Cuala, who are chasing three-in-a-row this year, booked their quarter-final place with success over St Brigid’s yesterday, prevailing narrowly by 3-18 to 1-23 in Group 3 as the round-robin action concluded over the weekend.

They will now face Ballyboden St-Enda’s, who last won the title in 2018, in the last eight. Ballyboden finished top of Group 4 after a comofrtable win yesterday over Scoil Ui Chonaill.

Kilmacud Crokes, who contested three finals on the bounce between 2016 and 2018, finished top of Group 3 and will meet Group 4 runners-up St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh.

St Jude’s bagged the second qualification place on offer in Group 2 today as they defeated Setanta, a quarter-final against Na Fianna now awaits. 

Group 2 winners Lucan Sarsfields will play Craobh Chairain in the last of the quarter-finals.

In Clare hurling the senior quarter-final pairings were finalised after this weekend’s action. The draw was made during the week for the last eight games with two groups playing their last round of games this weekend.

In Group 3, Ballyea and Cratloe had already qualified before they drew 1-17 apiece this afternoon, a result that ensured Ballyea finished top on scoring difference. It also finished all square in Group 1 yesterday between Kilmaley and Clonlara, 1-18 to 0-21, which means Kilmaley qualify again on scoring difference.

The quarter-finals, which will take place in two weeks time, are:

  • Sixmilebridge v Éire Óg
  • Ballyea v Kilmaley
  • Inagh-Kilnamona v Cratloe
  • Newmarket-on-Fergus v Wolfe Tones

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Finally the Galway senior football quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow night after this weekend’s group stage games concluded.

Damien Comer was the hero for Annaghdown as his late point clinched their place with a 0-9 apiece draw today against Claregalway.

Killannin, Tuam Stars, Milltown and Oughterard all claimed important wins this weekend to book their quarter-final places.

Reigning champions Moycullen, last year’s finalists Mountbellew-Moylough and the 2020 All-Ireland winners Corofin are all safely through to the last eight as well.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie