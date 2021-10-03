Dublin, Galway and Clare senior quarter-final line-ups completed after weekend action

St Vincent's and Lucan Sarsfields players battle for possession in Parnell Park today.

THERE WILL BE a repeat of last year’s Dublin senior hurling final at the quarter-final stage this year after Cuala were drawn to play Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

Cuala, who are chasing three-in-a-row this year, booked their quarter-final place with success over St Brigid’s yesterday, prevailing narrowly by 3-18 to 1-23 in Group 3 as the round-robin action concluded over the weekend.

They will now face Ballyboden St-Enda’s, who last won the title in 2018, in the last eight. Ballyboden finished top of Group 4 after a comofrtable win yesterday over Scoil Ui Chonaill.

Kilmacud Crokes, who contested three finals on the bounce between 2016 and 2018, finished top of Group 3 and will meet Group 4 runners-up St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh.

St Jude’s bagged the second qualification place on offer in Group 2 today as they defeated Setanta, a quarter-final against Na Fianna now awaits.

Group 2 winners Lucan Sarsfields will play Craobh Chairain in the last of the quarter-finals.

In Clare hurling the senior quarter-final pairings were finalised after this weekend’s action. The draw was made during the week for the last eight games with two groups playing their last round of games this weekend.

In Group 3, Ballyea and Cratloe had already qualified before they drew 1-17 apiece this afternoon, a result that ensured Ballyea finished top on scoring difference. It also finished all square in Group 1 yesterday between Kilmaley and Clonlara, 1-18 to 0-21, which means Kilmaley qualify again on scoring difference.

The quarter-finals, which will take place in two weeks time, are:

Sixmilebridge v Éire Óg

Ballyea v Kilmaley

Inagh-Kilnamona v Cratloe

Newmarket-on-Fergus v Wolfe Tones

Finally the Galway senior football quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow night after this weekend’s group stage games concluded.

Senior Football Championship Ouarter Finalists: Tuam Stars, Killannin, Mountbellew/Moylough, Milltown, Maigh Cuilinn, Annaghdown, Corofin, Oughterard; Draw Monday Oct 4th, 8.30pm. Open draw (Repeats Avoided) — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) October 3, 2021

Damien Comer was the hero for Annaghdown as his late point clinched their place with a 0-9 apiece draw today against Claregalway.

Killannin, Tuam Stars, Milltown and Oughterard all claimed important wins this weekend to book their quarter-final places.

Reigning champions Moycullen, last year’s finalists Mountbellew-Moylough and the 2020 All-Ireland winners Corofin are all safely through to the last eight as well.