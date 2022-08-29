Shane Walsh in line for Kilmacud debut in intriguing Dublin double-bill on TV this weekend

SHANE WALSH COULD make his debut for Kilmacud Crokes this weekend in a game that will be televised live on TG4.

The Irish broadcaster are airing a Parnell Park double-header in the Dublin SFC next Sunday, with reigning county and provincial champions Kilmacud are up first against Templeogue Synge Street at 2.30pm.

Walsh’s transfer from home club Kilkerrin-Clonberne was approved last week.

If Walsh does make an appearance for Crokes, it will supporters give a first glimpse o the Galway star in a forward line alongside former Dublin All-Star Paul Mannion.

Niall Scully and Lorcan O’Dell will be in action for Templeogue.

In the second billing is Cuala versus 2020 champions Ballymun Kickhams at 4.15pm. It will see Con O’Callaghan and Mick Fitzsimons go up against county team-mates James McCarthy, Evan Comerford, Dean Rock, John and Paddy Small.