Ciarán Kilkenny and Castleknock were three-point winners against Raheny in Parnell Park. Leah Scholes/INPHO
Club Football round-up

Castleknock through to Dublin football QFs after win-or-bust clash with Raheny

Holders Kilmacud Crokes, Na Fianna and St Vincent’s all booked their place in the last eight on Sunday.
7.12pm, 8 Sep 2024
Dublin Senior 1 football championship

Group 2:

  • Castleknock 0-14 Raheny 0-11
  • Na Fianna 1-20 Lucan Sarsfields 4-11

Group 4: 

  • Skerries Harps 1-7 St Vincent’s 0-10
  • Kilmacud Crokes 0-11 Thomas Davis 1-8

Kerry club football championship intermediate final

  • Austin Stacks 0-12 Laune Rangers 2-6 (after extra time)

CASTLEKNOCK BOOKED THEIR place in the Dublin Senior 1 football championship quarter-finals with a three-point win against Raheny in Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite losing Tom Quinn to a red card in the first half, five points from Ger McDermottroe helped Castleknock to a three-point win, 0-14 to 0-11, and into the last eight for the fourth year in a row.

They’re joined in the quarter-finals by Na Fianna who progress as Group 2 winners following a high-scoring 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Lucan Sarsfields at O’Toole Park, a result which confirms Lucan’s place in the relegation play-offs.

In Group 4, St Vincent’s needed a point at the death from substitute Kalem O’Brien to rescue an 0-10 to 1-7 draw against Skerries Harps, and with it, a place in the quarter-finals.

With holders Kilmacud Crokes and Thomas Davis playing out an 0-11 to 1-8 draw in the other game in the group, Crokes progress as group winners and are joined by Vincents, who edged out Thomas Davis by virtue of a one-point better scoring difference.

Skerries Harps finish bottom of the group and will fight for survival in the relegation play-offs.

Dublin SFC quarter-finals

  • Cuala v Castleknock
  • Na Fianna v Clontarf
  • Ballymun Kickhams v St Vincent’s
  • Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Enda’s

Dublin SFC relegation play-offs

  • Fingallians v Lucan Sarsfields
  • St Sylvesters v Skerries Harps

Meanwhile, in Kerry, Austin Stacks and Laune Rangers will have to do it all again after extra time could not separate them in the club championship intermediate final.

The sides finished level on 60 minutes — Stacks’ 0-10 to Rangers’ 2-4 — and managed just two points apiece in extra time to force a replay, 0-12 to 2-6.

The 42
