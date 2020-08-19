This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Here is the draw for the Dublin SFC quarter-finals

Postponed Raheny v Plunkett’s match will be played on 26 August.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 11:46 AM
27 minutes ago 645 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5179880
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

RAHENY AND ST Oliver Plunkett’s / Eoghan Rua will play their postponed Dublin SFC fixture on 26 August in Parnell Park.

The final Group 4 round robin game was originally due to be played last weekend but was postponed after it emerged that one of the Raheny players had tested positive for Covid-19.

The result will decide who progresses as the eighth and final team in this year’s quarter-finals, with both teams as well as Castleknock all still in the running depending on results.

The prize for whoever qualifies will be a meeting with defending county champions Ballyboden St Enda’s in the last eight.

The draw for the quarter-finals was made last night and also pits St Jude’s against Skerries Harps while Kilmacud Crokes take on St Vincent’s and neighbours Ballymun Kickhams and Na Fianna do battle.

The games will be played as two double-headers in Parnell Park across the weekend of 29/30 August.

Dublin SFC quarter-final fixtures

Saturday 29 August

  • St Jude’s v Skerries Harps, 3pm
  • Kilmacud Crokes v St Vincent’s, 5.30pm

Sunday 30 August

  • Ballyboden St Enda’s v TBC, 2pm
  • Ballymun Kickhams v Na Fianna, 4.30pm

