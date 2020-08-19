Here is the draw for the Dublin SFC quarter-finals

RAHENY AND ST Oliver Plunkett’s / Eoghan Rua will play their postponed Dublin SFC fixture on 26 August in Parnell Park.

The final Group 4 round robin game was originally due to be played last weekend but was postponed after it emerged that one of the Raheny players had tested positive for Covid-19.

The result will decide who progresses as the eighth and final team in this year’s quarter-finals, with both teams as well as Castleknock all still in the running depending on results.

The prize for whoever qualifies will be a meeting with defending county champions Ballyboden St Enda’s in the last eight.

The draw for the quarter-finals was made last night and also pits St Jude’s against Skerries Harps while Kilmacud Crokes take on St Vincent’s and neighbours Ballymun Kickhams and Na Fianna do battle.

The games will be played as two double-headers in Parnell Park across the weekend of 29/30 August.

Dublin SFC quarter-final fixtures

Saturday 29 August

St Jude’s v Skerries Harps, 3pm

Kilmacud Crokes v St Vincent’s, 5.30pm

Sunday 30 August

Ballyboden St Enda’s v TBC, 2pm

Ballymun Kickhams v Na Fianna, 4.30pm

