All-Ireland finalists Kilmacud open Dublin title defence with convincing win

KILMACUD CROKES OPENED up the defence of their Dublin SFC title with a 1-13 to 0-5 defeat of Raheny.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists hit the net in the first-half through Aidan Jones, as a brace of points from Rory O’Carroll left them 1-6 to 0-3 ahead at half-time.

Advertisement

Here are the @KCrokesGAAClub and @RahenyGAA squads for todays second #GoAheadDSF1 match in Parnell Park. Throw in is 17:30 and the game will also be streamed live on DubsTV pic.twitter.com/DlWKPJaXJE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 6, 2022

Raheny, who were without two-time Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, scored just twice after the break as Kilmacud ran out 11-point winners. In the other game in Group 1, Templeogue Synge Street drew with Ballinteer St Johns, 1-10 to 0-13.

2020 champions Ballyboden St Enda’s were held to a 0-16 to 1-13 draw by Cuala. In last night’s Group 2 action, Ballymun Kickhams edged past Clontarf by 0-15 to 0-14.

In Group 3, 2021 Dublin finalists St Judes were convincing 1-17 to 0-10 winners against Skerries Harps this evening. In the earlier game, Na Fianna saw off Thomas Davis on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-10.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Finally, Group 4 action saw Whitehall Colmcilles hand out a 2-20 to 1-8 beating to Round Towers Lusk. Last night, Castleknock defeated Lucan Sarsfields by 2-16 to 1-11.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!