Saturday 6 August 2022
All-Ireland finalists Kilmacud open Dublin title defence with convincing win

Brian Howard’s Raheny were on the losing side to the reigning champions.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 8:15 PM
14 minutes ago 664 Views 0 Comments
File photo of Kilmacud's Rory O"Carroll.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
File photo of Kilmacud's Rory O"Carroll.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KILMACUD CROKES OPENED up the defence of their Dublin SFC title with a 1-13 to 0-5 defeat of Raheny. 

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists hit the net in the first-half through Aidan Jones, as a brace of points from Rory O’Carroll left them 1-6 to 0-3 ahead at half-time.

Raheny, who were without two-time Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, scored just twice after the break as Kilmacud ran out 11-point winners. In the other game in Group 1, Templeogue Synge Street drew with Ballinteer St Johns, 1-10 to 0-13.

2020 champions Ballyboden St Enda’s were held to a 0-16 to 1-13 draw by Cuala. In last night’s Group 2 action, Ballymun Kickhams edged past Clontarf by 0-15 to 0-14.

In Group 3, 2021 Dublin finalists St Judes were convincing 1-17 to 0-10 winners against Skerries Harps this evening. In the earlier game, Na Fianna saw off Thomas Davis on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-10. 

Finally, Group 4 action saw Whitehall Colmcilles hand out a 2-20 to 1-8 beating to Round Towers Lusk. Last night, Castleknock defeated Lucan Sarsfields by 2-16 to 1-11. 

