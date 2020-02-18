This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the draws for the 2020 Dublin football and hurling championships

Reigning champions Ballyboden and Cuala have discovered their fate.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 8:23 PM
Ryan Basquel and Colm Cronin captained their sides to glory last season.
Image: Inpho
Ryan Basquel and Colm Cronin captained their sides to glory last season.
Ryan Basquel and Colm Cronin captained their sides to glory last season.
Image: Inpho

DUBLIN GAA HAVE completed the draws for the 2020 club football and hurling championships.

Reigning senior 1 football champions Ballyboden St Enda’s find themselves in Group 3 alongside St Vincent’s, in addition to Clontarf and Whitehall Colmcilles. 

2018 winners Kilmacud Crokes have been pitted in a tricky Group 4 against Castleknock, St Oliver Plunketts ER and Raheny.

In the hurling equivalent, holders Cuala have been drawn into Group 4 alongside Thomas Davis, Setanta and Na Fianna.

2018 final opponents Ballyboden and Kilmacud have been paired together in Group 2, alongside Craobh Chiarain and Scoil Ui Chonaill. 

The senior 2 and hurling B draws were also made tonight.

The first round of football games will take place between 15 and 18 April. The opening round of hurling ties will take place between 31 March and 2 April.

Senior 1 Football

Group 1

  • Thomas Davis
  • Round Towers Lusk
  • Ballymun Kickhams
  • Skerries Harps 

Group 2

  • St Jude’s 
  • Na Fianna
  • Lucan Sarsfields
  • Ballinteer St John’s

Group 3

  • Ballyboden St Enda’s
  • Clontarf
  • Whitehall Colmcilles
  • St Vincent’s

Group 4

  • Kilmacud Crokes 
  • Raheny
  • Castleknock
  • St Oliver Plunkett’s ER

Senior A Hurling

Group 1

  • St Vincent’s
  • St Oliver Plunketts ER
  • Lucan Sarsfields
  • Ballinteer St John’s

Group 2

  • Craobh Chiarain 
  • Scoil Ui Chonaill
  • Kilmacud Crokes
  • Ballyboden St Enda’s 

Group 3

  • St Brigid’s
  • Whitehall Colmcilles
  • Faughs
  • St Jude’s

Group 4

  • Cuala
  • Thomas Davis
  • Na Fianna 
  • Setanta

