Here are the draws for the 2020 Dublin football and hurling championships

Ryan Basquel and Colm Cronin captained their sides to glory last season.

DUBLIN GAA HAVE completed the draws for the 2020 club football and hurling championships.

Reigning senior 1 football champions Ballyboden St Enda’s find themselves in Group 3 alongside St Vincent’s, in addition to Clontarf and Whitehall Colmcilles.

2018 winners Kilmacud Crokes have been pitted in a tricky Group 4 against Castleknock, St Oliver Plunketts ER and Raheny.

In the hurling equivalent, holders Cuala have been drawn into Group 4 alongside Thomas Davis, Setanta and Na Fianna.

2018 final opponents Ballyboden and Kilmacud have been paired together in Group 2, alongside Craobh Chiarain and Scoil Ui Chonaill.

The senior 2 and hurling B draws were also made tonight.

The first round of football games will take place between 15 and 18 April. The opening round of hurling ties will take place between 31 March and 2 April.

Senior 1 Football

Group 1

Thomas Davis

Round Towers Lusk

Ballymun Kickhams

Skerries Harps

Group 2

St Jude’s

Na Fianna

Lucan Sarsfields

Ballinteer St John’s

Group 3

Ballyboden St Enda’s

Clontarf

Whitehall Colmcilles

St Vincent’s

Group 4

Kilmacud Crokes

Raheny

Castleknock

St Oliver Plunkett’s ER

Senior A Hurling

Group 1

St Vincent’s

St Oliver Plunketts ER

Lucan Sarsfields

Ballinteer St John’s

Group 2

Craobh Chiarain

Scoil Ui Chonaill

Kilmacud Crokes

Ballyboden St Enda’s

Group 3

St Brigid’s

Whitehall Colmcilles

Faughs

St Jude’s

Group 4

Cuala

Thomas Davis

Na Fianna

Setanta

