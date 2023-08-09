Dublin's All-Ireland heroes back in action as Boden and Castleknock win club openers

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S and Castleknock got their Dublin SFC1 campaigns off to a winning start as a host of the county’s All-Ireland heroes returned to club duty in Parnell Park on Wednesday evening.

Ballyboden were 1-16 to 1-11 winners against Ballymun Kickhams, while earlier, Castleknock beat Skerries Harps by eight points, 2-17 to 1-12.

Ryan O’Dwyer’s late goal proved crucial as Boden rocked Ballymun with an unanswered 1-2 late on to edge a game that went down to the wire.

The southsiders held a one-point lead at the interval, 0-8 to 0-7, and looked set to pull clear early in the second half, opening up a five-point lead before Robbie Bolger’s goal threw Ballymun a lifeline.

Dean Rock’s free levelled the game at 0-14 to 1-11 with five minutes to play, but Céin Darcy edged Boden back in front with a point before Colm Basquel pounced on Evan Comerford’s short kickout, intercepting it and allowing O’Dwyer to scramble his goal into an empty net.

Earlier, goals from Luke Swan and Senan Forker helped a Castleknock side featuring Ciaran Kilkenny to victory over Skerries.

Castleknock had a five-point advantage at the break, 1-10 to 1-5, after Swan’s looping strike was cancelled out by a Ciaran Murphy goal which kept Skerries within touching distance.

Harps cut that deficit to three points early in the second half, but that was as close as they got as Forker raced on to Swan’s popped pass with eight minutes remaining and scored Castleknock’s second goal to assure the points.

Meanwhile, in O’Toole Park, Ballinteer St John’s ran out three-point winners against Templeogue Synge Street, 3-14 to 4-8.