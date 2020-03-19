Dublin All-Ireland winning duo head home from AFLW amidst Covid-19 crisis

DUBLIN PLAYERS SINEAD Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy will miss the AFL Women’s Finals Series with their club Melbourne after opting to return home due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Dublin players Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy.

The decision was made in consultation with their club Melbourne Demons as the All-Ireland winning duo’s time in the AFLW has been cut short.

Dublin duo Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick signed last October. Source: Melbourne FC.

“With so much uncertainty in the world at the moment, we think what’s best for Niamh and Sinead is to be back home in Ireland with their families,” AFLW Football Manager Daniel McPherson told Melbourne Media.

“Whilst we would obviously love for both of them to be lining up for us against GWS in our first ever AFLW final this Saturday, we took the view that getting them home safely was far more important at this point in time.”

Niamh McEvoy + Sinead Goldrick will miss the AFL Women’s Finals Series, after the decision was made for the pair to return home to Ireland.



Thank you for your contributions this season, @NiamhoMc + @Goldieface!



📝: https://t.co/ypaD4JVnCZ — Melbourne AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) March 19, 2020

The door has been left open for the pair, who have starred in Dublin’s All-Ireland winning successes in recent seasons, to return for the 2021 season.

“Niamh and Sinead have been outstanding additions to our group this year,” McPherson said.

“Within a few short months, they have been able to learn a whole new game and have both become significant contributors in our performances this season.

“They are both terrific competitors who have worked incredibly hard on their AFL craft. We will miss having them with us as we head into our first AFL Women’s Finals Series.

“We know the girls are disappointed that it has ended like this for now, but we look forward to hopefully seeing them back next season.”