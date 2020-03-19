This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 19 March, 2020
Dublin All-Ireland winning duo head home from AFLW amidst Covid-19 crisis

Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy are heading home to Ireland.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 9:56 AM
DUBLIN PLAYERS SINEAD Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy will miss the AFL Women’s Finals Series with their club Melbourne after opting to return home due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

pjimage (1) Dublin players Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy.

The decision was made in consultation with their club Melbourne Demons as the All-Ireland winning duo’s time in the AFLW has been cut short.

1 Dublin duo Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick signed last October. Source: Melbourne FC.

“With so much uncertainty in the world at the moment, we think what’s best for Niamh and Sinead is to be back home in Ireland with their families,” AFLW Football Manager Daniel McPherson told Melbourne Media.

“Whilst we would obviously love for both of them to be lining up for us against GWS in our first ever AFLW final this Saturday, we took the view that getting them home safely was far more important at this point in time.”

The door has been left open for the pair, who have starred in Dublin’s All-Ireland winning successes in recent seasons, to return for the 2021 season.

“Niamh and Sinead have been outstanding additions to our group this year,” McPherson said.

“Within a few short months, they have been able to learn a whole new game and have both become significant contributors in our performances this season.

“They are both terrific competitors who have worked incredibly hard on their AFL craft. We will miss having them with us as we head into our first AFL Women’s Finals Series.

“We know the girls are disappointed that it has ended like this for now, but we look forward to hopefully seeing them back next season.”

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

