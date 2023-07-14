Advertisement
# Line-up
Influential Colm Basquel leads line as Dessie Farrell keeps faith for semi-final
Dublin unchanged from team that started against Mayo for clash with Monaghan tomorrow.
48 minutes ago

DESSIE FARRELL HAS named an unchanged starting XV for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Monaghan.

The Dublin manager has kept the faith with the side that started the win over Mayo two weeks ago as they bid to reach the decider for the first time in three years.

Colm Basquel, who proved so influential last time out against Mayo, takes up his role at full forward while Eoin Murchan has been included by Farrell despite suggestions of an injury making him a doubt.

Throw-in at Croke Park is 5.30pm tomorrow, live on RTÉ 2.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

Subs:

16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
17. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
18. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)
19. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)
20. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
21. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
22. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)
23. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)
24. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)
25. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

