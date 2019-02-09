This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jim Gavin names unchanged XV as Dublin prepare for Kerry test at Austin Stack Park

Peter Keane and Gavin face off this evening in Tralee in round three of the Allianz Football League.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 11:24 AM
40 minutes ago 964 Views 1 Comment
Dean Rock scored 1-4 against Galway at Croke Park last weekend.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
JIM GAVIN HAS made no changes ahead of Dublin’s trip away to take on Kerry this evening, naming the same starting XV which comfortably saw off the challenge of Galway seven days ago [throw-in 7.00pm].

The defending league and All-Ireland champions fell in the opening round against Malachy O’Rourke’s Monaghan in Clones, but recovered to see off the Tribesmen at Croke Park by 11 points a week ago.

Ballymun Kickhams’ Evan Comerford retains his place in goal for the third fixture running, with captain Stephen Cluxton amongst a host of regulars rested for the game in Tralee alongside Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan, James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Dean Rock found the pack of the net with a clinical finish past Maghnus Breathnach against Galway, scoring 1-4 on the night, with the Kickhams’ star forward leading the full forward line again this evening paired with Ryan Basquel and Cormac Costello.

Gavin has also maintained young prospects in St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh’s Sean Bugler in the half forward line and Kilmacud Crokes full-back Liam Flatman, who were both debutants against Galway last Saturday at Croke Park.

Tonight will be the 50th league meeting between Dublin and Kerry, with Gavin’s men knowing a stiff challenge awaits at Austin Stacks Park after Peter Keane’s side secured back-to-back wins against Tyrone and Cavan.

Dublin XV versus Kerry:

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
4. Liam Flatman (Kilmcud Crokes)

5. Eric Lowndes (St. Peregrines)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Sean Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Rua)
11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
15. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

