BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Cluxton returns for 20th season as All-Ireland champions Dublin name team to face Meath

The Royals have also shown their hand for this evening’s league clash at Parnell Park.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 1:26 PM
49 minutes ago 2,134 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5236180
Back once again: Stephen Cluxton.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Back once again: Stephen Cluxton.
Back once again: Stephen Cluxton.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN GOALKEEPER STEPHEN Cluxton is set to make his first inter-county start of 2020 this evening as the five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions resume their Division 1 National Football League campaign against neighbours Meath.

Dessie Farrell has named his starting 15 for the Parnell Park clash (throw-in 7pm, live on eir sport), with plenty of changes on show from the Sky Blues last competitive outing; a defeat to Tyrone in February.

All-Ireland winning captain Cluxton — officially opening his 20th season — is one of nine switches, with Con O’Callaghan and Jonny Cooper also among the starters.

Fresh off their county championship win with Ballymun Kickhams, the Small brothers, John and Paddy, also come into the side, with Eric Lowndes, Cian Murphy, Robert McDaid and Emmet Ó Conghaile also lining out against the Royals.

Another 2020 Dublin SFC winner in Dean Rock starts at corner forward, with the Ballymun star on course to surpass Jimmy Keaveney as the county’s record all-time top scorer. Rock is currently just two points shy of the tally, with 16-442 recorded to date.

After tonight, they travel to Galway next weekend before opening their six-in-a-row bid against Westmeath in Portlaoise on 7 November.

andy-mcentee Meath manager Andy McEntee. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meanwhile, Andy McEntee has rung the changes in the Meath starting team as they gear up for a first competitive fixture since facing Galway in March.

With no Meath SFC winners from Ratoath in the line-up and others — including key forward Mickey Newman – unavailable, Dunsany’s Eoin Harkin and Jason Scully of Oldcastle earn their first starts in the green and gold.

McEntee’s son, Shane, and several others come back into the team captained jointly by Donal Keogan and Bryan Menton for tonight’s meeting in Donnycarney.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Emmet Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

dublin Source: Dublin GAA.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany)
3. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
4. David Toner (Curraha)

5. Brían Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)
6. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
7. Donal Keoghan (Rathkenny) 

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)
9. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna)
11. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
12. Jason Scully (Oldcastle)

13. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)
14. Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
15. Barry Dardis (Summerhill)

meath

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie