Cluxton returns for 20th season as All-Ireland champions Dublin name team to face Meath

DUBLIN GOALKEEPER STEPHEN Cluxton is set to make his first inter-county start of 2020 this evening as the five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions resume their Division 1 National Football League campaign against neighbours Meath.

Dessie Farrell has named his starting 15 for the Parnell Park clash (throw-in 7pm, live on eir sport), with plenty of changes on show from the Sky Blues last competitive outing; a defeat to Tyrone in February.

All-Ireland winning captain Cluxton — officially opening his 20th season — is one of nine switches, with Con O’Callaghan and Jonny Cooper also among the starters.

Fresh off their county championship win with Ballymun Kickhams, the Small brothers, John and Paddy, also come into the side, with Eric Lowndes, Cian Murphy, Robert McDaid and Emmet Ó Conghaile also lining out against the Royals.

Another 2020 Dublin SFC winner in Dean Rock starts at corner forward, with the Ballymun star on course to surpass Jimmy Keaveney as the county’s record all-time top scorer. Rock is currently just two points shy of the tally, with 16-442 recorded to date.

After tonight, they travel to Galway next weekend before opening their six-in-a-row bid against Westmeath in Portlaoise on 7 November.

Meath manager Andy McEntee. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meanwhile, Andy McEntee has rung the changes in the Meath starting team as they gear up for a first competitive fixture since facing Galway in March.

With no Meath SFC winners from Ratoath in the line-up and others — including key forward Mickey Newman – unavailable, Dunsany’s Eoin Harkin and Jason Scully of Oldcastle earn their first starts in the green and gold.

McEntee’s son, Shane, and several others come back into the team captained jointly by Donal Keogan and Bryan Menton for tonight’s meeting in Donnycarney.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Emmet Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Source: Dublin GAA.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany)

3. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

4. David Toner (Curraha)

5. Brían Conlon (Simonstown Gaels)

6. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

7. Donal Keoghan (Rathkenny)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

9. Ronan Jones (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna)

11. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

12. Jason Scully (Oldcastle)

13. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

14. Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

15. Barry Dardis (Summerhill)