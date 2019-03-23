This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin name one change as Kenny's side look to clinch league final spot

John Hetherton comes into the half-forward line for the semi-final double-header at Nowlan Park.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 4:03 PM
38 minutes ago 822 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4557478
Mattie Kenny has made one change to the side that booked a spot in the league semi-finals.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Mattie Kenny has made one change to the side that booked a spot in the league semi-finals.
Mattie Kenny has made one change to the side that booked a spot in the league semi-finals.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MATTIE KENNY HAS named just one change to the Dublin side that overcame Tipperary as they look to advance to the Division 1 Allianz Hurling league final on Sunday afternoon [throw-in, 1.30pm].

Dublin will face the All-Ireland champions Limerick as part of a semi-final double-header at Nowlan Park, with Galway and Waterford featuring in the other game later in the afternoon.

Kenny’s change in personnel sees John Hetherton come into the half-forward line to replace Caolan Conway.

Hetherton is named to start after featuring in the second half of Dublin’s one-point win over Tipperary.

Oisín O’Rourke, who scored 0-5 for Kenny’s side in that game, takes up his position at full-forward once again. 

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. Dáire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummy (Lucan Sarsfields)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)
9. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)
11. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Oisín O’Rourke (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    World Cup champions France get Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to winning start
    Lionel Messi's long-awaited international return ends in shock defeat to Venezuela
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Leaked WhatsApp 'was a mild version of what happened' in Ireland camp, says Walters
    Leaked WhatsApp 'was a mild version of what happened' in Ireland camp, says Walters
    Ireland U19s take another major step towards qualification for Euros with big win over Azerbaijan
    'Ireland will see how Gibraltar have changed... but we will lose'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie