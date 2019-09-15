In pictures: All-Ireland champions Dublin visit children's hospitals with Sam Maguire

DUBLIN AGAIN UPHELD the tradition of visiting children’s hospitals with the Sam Maguire today, following last night’s historic six-point win over Kerry in the All-Ireland football final.

This is Dublin’s fifth-straight visit, although nobody looks like they are tiring of it.

Let’s start with the scenes at Crumlin.

Jim Gavin arrives

Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan with Kate Cullivan from Naas

Rob McDaid and Cian O’Sullivan with Kevin Lamb from Carlow

Rob McDaid, Cian O’Sullivan and Eoin Murchan with Sean Cummins age 12, Cian Cummins, age 7, from Clondalkin, and Patrick Muszka

Cian O’Sullivan, and Rob McDaid with Paul and Tracy Daly and their children – Cara, age 3, and Ashling age 9 weeks

The historic champions then stopped off at Temple Street.

The victorious Dubs meet the nursing staff in Temple Street’s Top Flat ward

Jake O’Donovan and his Dad meet the Sam Maguire Cup and Eoin Murchan

Eoin Murchan arrives to the front door of CHI at Temple Street with Sam Maguire

Daniel Adams with Eoin Murchan and the Sam Maguire

