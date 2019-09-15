This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In pictures: All-Ireland champions Dublin visit children's hospitals with Sam Maguire

One of the GAA’s best traditions was maintained today.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 6:40 PM
39 minutes ago 1,551 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4810736

DUBLIN AGAIN UPHELD the tradition of visiting children’s hospitals with the Sam Maguire today, following last night’s historic six-point win over Kerry in the All-Ireland football final. 

This is Dublin’s fifth-straight visit, although nobody looks like they are tiring of it. 

Let’s start with the scenes at Crumlin. 

Jim Gavin arrives 

jim-gavin-arrives Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan with Kate Cullivan from Naas

jack-mccaffrey-and-con-ocallaghan-with-kate-cullivan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Rob McDaid and Cian O’Sullivan with Kevin Lamb from Carlow

rob-mcdaid-and-cian-osullivan-with-kevin-lamb Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Rob McDaid, Cian O’Sullivan and Eoin Murchan with Sean Cummins age 12, Cian Cummins, age 7, from Clondalkin, and Patrick Muszka

rob-mcdaid-cian-osullivan-and-eoin-murchan-with-sean-cummins-cian-cummins-and-patrick-muszka Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cian O’Sullivan, and Rob McDaid with Paul and Tracy Daly and their children – Cara, age 3, and Ashling age 9 weeks

cian-osullivan-and-rob-mcdaid-with-paul-and-tracy-daly Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The historic champions then stopped off at Temple Street. 

The victorious Dubs meet the nursing staff in Temple Street’s Top Flat ward

Dubs9 Source: Temple Street Foundation

 Jake O’Donovan and his Dad meet the Sam Maguire Cup and Eoin Murchan

Dubs4 Source: Temple Street Foundation

Eoin Murchan arrives to the front door of CHI at Temple Street with Sam Maguire

Dubs1 Source: Temple Street Foundation

Daniel Adams with Eoin Murchan and the Sam Maguire 

Dubs2 (1) Source: Temple Street Foundation

