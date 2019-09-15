In pictures: All-Ireland champions Dublin visit children's hospitals with Sam Maguire

DUBLIN AGAIN UPHELD the tradition of visiting children’s hospitals with the Sam Maguire today, following last night’s historic six-point win over Kerry in the All-Ireland football final.
This is Dublin’s fifth-straight visit, although nobody looks like they are tiring of it.
Let’s start with the scenes at Crumlin.
Jim Gavin arrives
Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan with Kate Cullivan from Naas
Rob McDaid and Cian O’Sullivan with Kevin Lamb from Carlow
Rob McDaid, Cian O’Sullivan and Eoin Murchan with Sean Cummins age 12, Cian Cummins, age 7, from Clondalkin, and Patrick Muszka
Cian O’Sullivan, and Rob McDaid with Paul and Tracy Daly and their children – Cara, age 3, and Ashling age 9 weeks
The historic champions then stopped off at Temple Street.
The victorious Dubs meet the nursing staff in Temple Street’s Top Flat ward
Jake O’Donovan and his Dad meet the Sam Maguire Cup and Eoin Murchan
Eoin Murchan arrives to the front door of CHI at Temple Street with Sam Maguire
Daniel Adams with Eoin Murchan and the Sam Maguire
COMMENTS