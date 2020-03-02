This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'TV not a consideration' in deciding to play Dublin v Tyrone in stormy Healy Park

Dessie Farrell says a GAA official told him the game only went ahead as it was being televised on RTÉ and eir.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 2 Mar 2020, 3:27 PM
37 minutes ago 797 Views 6 Comments
Dublin's Paul Mannion on the ball for Dublin against Tyrone.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE GAA SAY that TV arrangements were “not a consideration” when deciding whether or not to play the Division 1 clash between Dublin and Tyrone on Saturday.

Storm Jorge made playing conditions difficult in Healy Park for the game, with video clips showing persistent heavy rainfall as well as strong gales interfering with the flight of the ball.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell claimed after the game that a GAA official assured him the game would have been cancelled only for that it was televised live on RTÉ and eir Sport.

He also says he relayed his concerns about player safety to referee Cormac Reilly before the game, where his side suffered their first defeat of the 2020 league campaign.

When contacted by The42, a GAA spokesperson said that televised broadcasting of the game “was not a consideration” in making the call to press ahead with the fixture.

They added that referee Reilly was the “best placed” to make that judgement along with his match officials, and said that his match report is expected later today.

They also said the GAA is satisfied that a thorough pitch inspection was carried out prior to throw-in, and that due consideration was given to player welfare when determining if the pitch was fit to play on.

