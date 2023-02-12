Advertisement
Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO Dublin captain Eoghan O'Donnell and Conor Johnston of Antrim.
# Wrap
Donoghue's Dublin and Egan's Wexford pick up first hurling league wins
The Dubs held on for a three-point victory over Antrim, while Wexford ran out comfortable winners in Westmeath.
42 minutes ago

Allianz hurling league results

Westmeath 1-15 Wexford 2-23

Dublin 0-28 Antrim 2-19

******************

DUBLIN AND WEXFORD picked up their first wins of the Allianz hurling league this afternoon after seeing off Antrim and Westmeath respectively.

Micheál Donoghue’s Dublin drew with Waterford last weekend, and held on for a three-point Division 1B victory at Parnell Park this afternoon.

Keelan Molloy scored a brace of second-half goals for Antrim, Darren Gleeson’s side typically battling all the way and never giving up.

Molloy’s second green flag came in the 65th minute, with the Saffron’s scoring a further three unanswered points — two from Neil McManus and another courtesy of Molloy — but the Dubs came through a nervy finish.

After a bright start, the hosts were 0-15 to 0-8 ahead at the break. Donal Burke struck 0-10 (five frees) for the eventual winners, and was subsequently named Man of the Match.

“Donal is our main man up there,” captain Eoghan O’Donnell told TG4 after the game. “He carries a lot of responsibility and every game he goes out and delivers. We’re very lucky to have someone like Donal in our team.”

Dublin face Tipperary next in Croke Park on Saturday, 25 February, while Antrim travel to Waterford the following day.

Earlier, Wexford ran out 11-point winners over Westmeath in Division 1A at TEG Cusack Park.

Darragh Egan’s side led by just one at the break, but comfortably bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Galway.

Third-quarter goals from Conor McDonald and Ross Banville helped Darragh Egan’s side to a routine victory, as Westmeath’s challenging start to life in Division 1 continued.

Banville proved a super sub, top scoring with 1-3 — three frees going along with his key goal — while McDonald hit 1-2. Lee Chin, who Banville replaced at half time, scored 0-5 (four frees) and the excellent Conor Hearne signed off with three points from play. The Yellowbellies recoded no shortage of wides, though.

Owen McCabe scored Westmeath’s goal, in between Wexford’s brace, while Killian Doyle led the scoring charge for Joe Fortune’s men once more. The 2022 All-Star nominee chipped in with 0-9 (eight frees), but was shown a second yellow card at the death.

Wexford host Clare next Sunday week, while Westmeath travel to Cork.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

The42 Team
