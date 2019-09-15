This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland senior football final in Croke Park?

Dublin and Galway will meet in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 6:30 AM
41 minutes ago 170 Views No Comments
Throw-in for Sunday's senior All-Ireland final is 4pm.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT ALL COMES down to this.

The reigning champions Dublin are seeking a three-in-a-row for the first time in the county’s history. Standing in their way is a Galway side who who are contesting the senior All-Ireland decider for the first time in 15 years.

Incidentally, Dublin provided the opposition for the Tribeswomen on that day, with Galway coming out on top to lift the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time.

Tim Rabbitt’s side played out a thrilling semi-final against neighbours Mayo last month as part of a historic double-header in Croke Park.

Roisin Leonard showed nerves of steel to edge them over the line with a last-minute free.

Later that afternoon, Dublin accounted for Cork with a six-point victory in their final-four outing to book a place in their sixth consecutive All-Ireland decider.

Mick Bohan’s side will go into Sunday’s game without the services of star forward Nicole Ownes who misses out after undergoing knee surgery.

But who will lift the Brendan Martin Cup in 2019? Will Dublin complete the three-in-a-row or will Galway end a 15-year wait to win their second senior All-Ireland title. 


Poll Results:

Dublin win&nbsp; (42)
Galway win (22)
Draw (1)



