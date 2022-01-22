Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 22 January 2022
Advertisement

Bugler and Fenton inspire 14-man Dublin to O'Byrne Cup final success over Laois

John Small’s first-half red card made things more complicated for Dublin, who ground down an impressive Laois side.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 5:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,033 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5662151
Lee Gannon scores a point.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Lee Gannon scores a point.
Lee Gannon scores a point.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Dublin 1-13

Laois 0-11

A FOURTH-MINUTE GOAL from Sean Bugler and a powerful second-half display from Brian Fenton helped 14-man Dublin get the better of Laois in a hard-fought O’Byrne Cup final in Dr Cullen Park this afternoon.

Dessie Farrell’s side – who for the first time since 2015 aren’t starting the season as defending All Ireland champions – played more than half the game with 14 men following the dismissal of John Small on a straight red card late in the first half.

But with a mixture of new and established names they did just enough to grind down a brave Laois side in the second half.

Laois had only beaten Kildare in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semi-final and they started most of the same team here for what was their fifth game in 15 days.

But despite Dublin waltzing in for a well-taken Bugler goal early on, Laois enjoyed plenty of play in that first half with Evan O’Carroll, in particular, causing problems for the Dublin defence.

Small was given his marching orders for lashing out at O’Carroll off the ball in an incident that forced the Laois man off until half time with a bloody nose – but late points from Ross McGarry and Cormac Costello helped the Dubs to a 1-5 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Points from O’Carroll and Mark Barry early in the second half levelled things up for Laois but they couldn’t get their noses in front.

Dublin had another gear and points from Fenton, Aaron Byrne, Costello, McGarry and youngster Lee Gannon saw them home.

Scorers: Dublin - Sean Bugler 1-0, Brian Fenton 0-2, Cormac Costello 0-2 (one free), Harry Ladd 0-1, Aaron Byrne 0-2, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Ross McGarry 0-2, Lee Gannon 0-1 (mark), Tom Lahiff 0-1

Laois: Mark Barry 0-4 (three frees), Evan O’Carroll 0-3, Sean Moore 0-2 (two frees), Danny Bolger 0-1 (one 45), Gary Walsh 0-1

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

DUBLIN: Michael Shiel; Lee Gannon, David Byrne, Eoin Murchan; Tom Lahiff, John Small, Kieran Kennedy; Brian Fenton, Cameron McCormack; Sean Bugler, Ciaran Kilkenny, Ross McGarry; Cormac Costello, Harry Ladd, Aaron Byrne. Subs: Niall Scully for Ladd (ht), Lorcan O’Dell for McCormack (52), Warren Egan for McGarry (58)

LAOIS: Danny Bolger; James Kelly, Trevor Collins, Alex Mohan; Sean O’Flynn, John O’Loughlin, Cathal Fennessy; James Finn, Kieran Lillis; Brian Byrne, Eoin Lowry, Cormac Murphy; Mark Barry, Sean Moore, Evan O’Carroll. Subs: Gary Walsh for O’Carroll (30, blood, reversed HT), Danny O’Reilly for Murphy (49), Dylan Kavanagh for O’Flynn (54), Gary Walsh for Moore (56), Brian Daly for Finn (60), Cian Doyle for Fennessy, Dylan Doyle for Byrne and Podge Dunne for Lillis (all 68)

Referee: Cormac O’Reilly (Meath)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie